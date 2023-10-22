Biden administration issues urgent alert that applies to the entire world

This is the first time this year that the United States has issued such an urgent alert and, above all, it applies throughout the world.

"Due to rising tensions in various locations around the world, the possibility of terrorist attacks, protests, or brutal actions against U.S. citizens and interests, the Department of State advises U.S. citizens abroad to "exercise increased caution," reads a special warning issued by the US administration late last week. The State Department recommends that Americans be particularly vigilant in places frequented by tourists. A similar warning was issued in August 2022, following the assassination of Al-Qaeda leader Ayman al-Zawahiri by the Americans.

In recent days, most Western countries have issued warnings for their citizens wishing to go abroad. The Spanish Ministry of Foreign Affairs has asked Spaniards to avoid three specific areas: Lebanon, certain places in Jordan, and regions of Egypt not classified as tourist. It advises postponing all non-essential travel to Lebanon and advises against traveling south of the Litani River. For Jordan, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs advises traveling with caution and refraining from going to border areas. For Egypt, it is not recommended to visit the border region between this territory and Egypt, as well as the entire northern part of Sinai. Travel to Egypt is not recommended, except for the following tourist areas and centers: Cairo, Alexandria and El Alamein (northern Mediterranean coast), Luxor, Aswan, African mainland Red Sea coast, Sharm el Sheikh.

The Canadian government has also issued warnings to its travelers. He advises against the entire Middle East. But he adds other more surprising countries. The United Arab Emirates, including Dubai for example, which could be victims of drone and missile attacks. Tunisia is also strongly discouraged following an increased risk of terrorist attacks in various regions. Areas like Kasserine governorate and Mount Mghila are particularly dangerous due to ongoing counterterrorism operations. The borders with Algeria and Libya present increased risks of kidnappings and the use of improvised explosive devices (IEDs). Finally, Canadians are warning about Turkey, which faces threats from both domestic and international terrorist groups, with numerous attacks reported across the country. Although the majority took place in the south and east, major cities like Istanbul and Ankara were not spared. Targets often include Turkish military installations, tourist sites, public transportation hubs, nightclubs, airports and other areas with high pedestrian traffic.

The French foreign ministry also issued alerts regarding Jordan and Lebanon. It recommends that French people wishing to travel consult the “Travel Advice” published on its site and check for each destination on its site whether an alert has been issued.