Biathlon World Championships: the mixed relay for a new medal? The program

The Biathlon Worlds continue this Thursday with the mixed relay and a new chance of a medal for the Blues.

Time for the relay sequence in these Biathlon Worlds in the Czech Republic. After the individual races which allowed the French to reap a good harvest (7 medals in total), it is now time to play it collectively. After the mixed relay title at the start of the worlds, it is the turn of the single mixed relay to be on the program. For this race, the Blues decided to field Lou Jeanmonnot, bronze medalist in the sprint last Friday, and Quentin Fillon Maillet, best Frenchman on skis since the start of the Worlds.

Some explanations on the rule of this simple mixed relay. The event takes place over a 1.5 km loop and each nation places one woman and one man on their relay. Each athlete has four passes to complete on the shooting range: two shots lying down, two shots standing. As in a relay, everyone is allowed three picks (a penalty lap is 60m). The relays are carried out after each standing shot, at the exit of the shooting range. The last runner completes a total of 7.5 km because after his second standing shot, he must complete a final loop on skis before crossing the line.

The racing program:

The French Ski Federation has announced that Quentin Fillon Maillet, Émilien Jacquelin, Éric Perrot, Fabien Claude and Oscar Lombardot will make up the French men's team. No Antonin Guigonnat despite his European title a few weeks ago.

For women, no surprises with the selections of Julia Simon, Justine Braisaz-Bouchet, Lou Jeanmonnot, Sophie Chauveau, Jeanne Richard and Gilonne Guigonnat.