Biathlon World Championships: the complete program

The Biathlon Worlds begin on Wednesday February 7 with a high objective for the French delegation.

The Biathlon World Cup is on break and for good reason, it's time for the world championships! From February 7 to February 18, biathletes will battle on the Nove Mesto track in the Czech Republic. For this competition, France has big ambitions, but will have to make do with the current form.

For women, flawless performance may clearly be possible. The French women dominate the World Cup from a collective point of view with Justine Braisaz Bouchet, second overall, Julia Simon, 4th, Lou Jeanmonnot, 6th. The main competitors of Les Bleues are Ingrid Tandrevold, leader of the World Cup and Lisa Vittozzi, 3rd.

For men, the season is complicated if not catastrophic. The first Frenchman is in 15th place and it is Emilien Jacquelin, just behind we find the former winner of the big crystal globe, Quentin Fillon Maillet and the young Eric Perrot. For these world championships, the Norwegians are clearly the big favorites, they are in the first six places overall (1st J.Boe/ 2 J.Dale-Skjevdal/ 3rd T.Boe/ 4th V.Christiansen/ 5th . E.Stroemsheim/ 6th S.Laegreid)

The French Ski Federation has announced that Quentin Fillon Maillet, Émilien Jacquelin, Éric Perrot, Fabien Claude and Oscar Lombardot will make up the French men's team. No Antonin Guigonnat therefore, despite his European title a few days ago.

For women, no surprises with the selections of Julia Simon, Justine Braisaz-Bouchet, Lou Jeanmonnot, Sophie Chauveau, Jeanne Richard and Gilonne Guigonnat. France will be able to field 5 athletes at the start of the sprint due to Julian Simon's title at the last world championships.