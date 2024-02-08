Biathlon World Championships: Julia Simon in gold and a French quadruplet!

After a first mixed relay title for the Blues, Julia Simon won gold in the women's sprint this February 9. Just behind her, no less than three French women: Justine Braisaz-Bouchet, Lou Jeanmonnot and Sophie Chauveau.

Julia Simon won the women's sprint this Friday, February 9, 2024. With 10 out of 10 on the shot, the one who won her second gold medal, after that of the mixed relay on Wednesday, finished just ahead of her teammate Justine Braisaz-Bouchet, 9 out of 10 in shooting (at 4.9 seconds), which for its part obtained a silver medal in addition to Wednesday's gold medal.

And as if that wasn't enough, a third Frenchwoman climbs onto the last step of the podium: Lou Jeanmonnot, 9 out of 10 in shooting (at 40.8 seconds). With Sophie Chauveau, 9 out of 10 shooting (at 44.2 seconds), the French team scored a quadruple in Nove Mesto this Friday. Latvian Baiba Bendika finished in fifth place.

After a first event marked by the title of world champion for the French team in mixed relay and now this historic women's sprint for the Blues, the individual races will continue throughout the weekend, with the men's sprint on Saturday and the chases on Sunday.

The racing program:

The French Ski Federation has announced that Quentin Fillon Maillet, Émilien Jacquelin, Éric Perrot, Fabien Claude and Oscar Lombardot will make up the French men's team. No Antonin Guigonnat therefore, despite his European title a few days ago.

For women, no surprises with the selections of Julia Simon, Justine Braisaz-Bouchet, Lou Jeanmonnot, Sophie Chauveau, Jeanne Richard and Gilonne Guigonnat. France will be able to field 5 athletes at the start of the sprint due to Julian Simon's title at the last world championships.