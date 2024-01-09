Biathlon: the race program in Ruhpolding

New week of biathlon in Germany with the World Cup round in Ruhpolding.

After the flawless performance of the French women's biathlon team during the last round of the World Cup with the victories of Justine Braisaz-Bouchet in the sprint, Julia Simon in the pursuit and the women's relay on Sunday, the Bleues begin this new round in the Mecca of biathlon with the same ambition. The week begins with a new women's relay this Wednesday in Ruhpolding, without Justine Braisaz-Bouchet this time, preserved for the individual races, she who is aiming for the big crystal globe this year. The French relay will be made up, in order, of Lou Jeanmonnot, Jeanne Richard, Sophie Chauveau and Julia Simon. Océane Michelon will be present for the individual races.

For men, it's time to restart the machine. Overwhelmed by events, the French men's team no longer shines on the biathlon planet, leaving all the podiums to the Norwegians who have scored triples, quadruplets and even quintuplets since the start of winter. For this round of the World Cup, Antonin Guigonnat was demoted to the European Cup and replaced in the selection by the young Oscar Lombardot. Quentin Fillon-Maillet, Fabien Claude, Émilien Jacquelin and Éric Perrot are present in Ruhpolding.

