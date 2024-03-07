Biathlon: the program at Soldier Hollow, without Sophie Chauveau, failed due to an administrative problem

Eighth round of the World Cup this weekend with the event at Soldier Hollow in the United States.

Eighth and penultimate round of the Biathlon World Cup this weekend at Soldier Hollow in the United States. On the program: a men's relay, a women's relay, sprints and pursuits for women and men. Five women and six men will be lined up in the United States: Julia Simon, Justine Braisaz-Bouchet, Lou Jeanmonnot, Gilonne Guigonnat, Jeanne Richard; Quentin Fillon Maillet, Émilien Jacquelin, Fabien Claude, Antonin Guigonnat, Eric Perrot and Oscar Lombardot.

Note the absence of Sophie Chauveau, who due to an administrative problem was unable to return to the United States. Indeed, his ESTA (travel authorization to the United States) was not validated in time. This refusal would be due to a vacation she spent in Cuba in 2022, a country appearing on the list of states supporting terrorism in the eyes of the American administration...

In 2023-2024, biathletes will compete in nine World Cup stages and the world championships in Nove Mesto (Czech Republic):

The Biathlon World Cup calendar for the 2023/2024 season has been revealed by the IBU (International Biathlon Union). Here is the schedule:

This 2023/2024 biathlon season will be marked by the world championships taking place in Nove Mesto (Czech Republic). From February 7 to 18, biathletes from each nation will meet at the World Championships to try to win medals. Here is the schedule for the world championships: