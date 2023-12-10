Biathlon: the dominant Norwegians, three French podiums! Summary of the weekend

The Hochfilzen stage was dominated by Norwegian biathletes, like Johannes Boe back on top, while the French obtained several podiums.

As in Östersund, the blue relays did not fail in Austria and brought back two fine podiums. In the men's relay, the quartet Eric Perrot -Fabien Claude - Emilien Jacquelin - Quentin Fillon-Maillet had a solid and consistent race to finish in second place, but the Norwegians were untouchable on the skis. Germany completes the podium.

The women's relay was launched by Gilonne Guigonnat for her baptism of fire, before Lou Jeanmonnot, who missed the shot and had to go through the penalty ring. But Justine Braisaz-Bouchet and Julia Simon, each achieving 10/10, made up more than a minute of delay to offer third place to France, behind Norway, who scored a new double, and Sweden.

The results are less positive on individual races for the French. The men's sprint was won by Tarjei Boe ahead of Laegreid and Samuelsson, and the first Frenchman was Eric Perrot, 10th. The pursuit was won by Johannes Boe, ahead of Johannes Dale, Tarjei Boe and Sturla Laegreid for a Norwegian quadruple. Jacquelin, Perrot and Fillon-Maillet finished in the top 10.

The women's sprint represented a nice clearing for France, with a third place for Justine Braisaz-Bouchet behind Ingrid Tandrevold and Elvira Oeberg. The latter won the pursuit ahead of Lena Haecki-Gross and Ingrid Tandrevold, while Julia Simon moved up to 5th place.

In the General Classification, it is logically the Norwegian Ingrid Tandrevold who takes the lead after these two podiums, ahead of the Frenchwoman Lou Jeanmonnot who signed a double last week. Lisa Vittozzi, with exemplary consistency, completes the podium. Julia Simon, holder of the big Crystal Globe, is only 11th after a disappointing start to the season, but is not yet out of the race.

Among the men, Tarjei Boe is first in this General Ranking thanks to the same exploits as his compatriots this weekend, a victory and a third place. He is ahead of Sebastian Samuelsson and Johannes Boe, who returned to an excellent level this weekend. The French are not yet at the expected level: coincidence of the ranking, Perrot, Jacquelin, Fillon-Maillet and Fabien Claude are 16th, 17th, 18th and 19th.

