Beware of this new application that downloads automatically when your smartphone updates

Newer updates to your phone can sometimes install new apps without your consent. While the latter are often harmless and useful, experts warn about the latest one being deployed.

It is important to regularly perform software updates on your smartphone. The latter, in addition to providing new features developed by manufacturers, generally make it possible to correct security vulnerabilities. Updates are often the best protection against malicious attempts by hackers who try to take advantage of possible flaws in your smartphone.

From time to time, a smartphone update installs new applications. These are generally downloaded without your consent and are therefore subject to extensive security testing beforehand. They can just as easily add essential features or simply improve those already existing on your device.

Several experts, however, have looked into the case of an application recently installed automatically with the latest iPhone updates. Titled "Journal", it was introduced with the latest update 17.2 deployed only a few weeks ago. The latter makes it possible to automatically detect the photos, trips, visits, notes and audios that you make every day in order to create a real little diary that you can consult to remember these days.

The concerns raised about this application concern in particular security vulnerabilities that can be exploited with the Bluetooth of your device. They have already been corrected by Apple during the deployment of “Journal”. But several experts are concerned about another feature still integrated into the application: the possibility of being detected by other iPhone users nearby. By analyzing other users nearby, your “Journal” application can more easily detect which photos, writings and moments of your day to highlight in the application.

These rather vague explanations did not fail to provoke a reaction and worry many experts about the personal data stored within the application. For those who do not wish to be detected by other users nearby, it is always possible to deactivate the option in settings > privacy and security > journal suggestions. You can then stop the “detectable by other people” option.