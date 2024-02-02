Beware of this call, a company pretends to be Carglass and forces you to change your windshield

A new fraud is targeting motorists, this time it's a windshield scam.

When it comes to scams, criminals never run out of ideas. The development of new technologies is also a boon for thugs who see the arrival of new processes as additional means to shape their scams. We have also noted a clear increase in attempted scams against motorists for some time. A new technique has recently emerged in many regions of France.

This time, no fraudulent QR code to charge false parking or speeding fines, but cold calling which surprised – and trapped – many car owners. What is it about ? Some unscrupulous companies contact a motorist directly by telephone to tell them that they need to change the windshield of their vehicle.

To convince their interlocutor, the scammers explain that the car is more than three or four years old and that its windshield must therefore be replaced. To give more force to their speech, scammers often pretend to be the Carglass company - the number 1 windshield repairer - or use a name similar to it in order to sow confusion in the minds of the victim. Rather persuasive, even if it means using a somewhat threatening tone, the thugs then set up an appointment with the owner of the vehicle in order to replace a windshield which, however, is in very good condition.

The deception sometimes works and victims pay hundreds of euros – replacing a windshield costs on average between 350 and 500 euros – because of lawless companies ready to invent any pretext to extort money. Faced with the very popular phenomenon, certain windshield repairers and several insurance companies have contacted their customers to warn them. The company Carglass, for example, has made a number available so that it can be notified in the event of identity theft. ''We have set up a tailor-made organization to take charge of these illicit maneuvers,'' we can read on his blog. The company adds that it never canvasses by telephone and also promises to take legal action against any person pretending to be it for dishonest purposes.

Generally speaking, if you have received this type of call, keep in mind that a windshield does not have a limited lifespan. In addition, there are no regulations in France requiring it to be changed if it is in good condition. On the other hand, in the event of an impact on the window, it is strongly recommended to have it repaired or replaced. During the technical inspection, to be carried out every two years once your vehicle has passed its fourth anniversary, an impact on the windshield measured between 3 and 5 centimeters requires a second inspection and the obligation to have it repaired within two months. If the chip exceeds 5 centimeters, then it is a “critical” fault and the vehicle must be immobilized.