Between the boss of Environmentalists and the boss of hunters, things are heating up!

The national secretary of Ecologists Marine Tondelier and the head of the Hunting Federation Willy Schraen recently clashed on the subjects of ecology and Europe.

Poles apart. As the European elections approach, and in a context of heated protests from the agricultural world, two camps which nevertheless claim to be allies of farmers still seem to be in complete contradiction. Leader of the environmentalists, Marine Tondelier met the boss of the Hunters' Federation, Willy Schraen as part of an interview with Le Point. The latter is also the head of a Rural Alliance list for next June's election. An exchange which pits two totally different Frances against each other and which today appear irreconcilable.

The simplification of European standards has been one of the main demands of farmers since the start of demonstrations and blockades across the country. Standards, too cumbersome and complex for Willy Schraen: “You need a baccalaureate 12 to complete a common agricultural policy (CAP) file” he indicates in Le Point. According to him, environmentalists notably contributed to imposing these standards. The latter wants farmers to benefit from more latitude, less controls, but does not hesitate to take shots at environmentalists: "In the name of punitive ecology, we can do something for everyone. If you don't "It's not green, you're a bastard" he says. This has the merit of being clear.

On the one hand, Marine Tondelier questions the excessively high margins of manufacturers. On the other hand, the president of the Hunters' Federation points out the consumption habits of the French who prefer "to buy the product at 2 euros per kilo rather than the one at 4 euros even if there is a small French flag on it" . “With or without you we always have a problem, so we might as well do without you” says Willy Schraen to Marine Tondelier. “You will notice that he already wants to delete me” she retorts. If Willy Schraen never stops putting ecological ideology and their actions back on the table, Marine Tondelier prefers to tone it down: "Rurality is not just about you! Ruralities are diverse. Your experience is not necessarily the same. ours. Among the Ecologists, we organized a first rural day in October.

“You are in the minority but you have considerable influence” regrets Willy Schraen. "Now that's enough! We're burning the Amazon, life is collapsing everywhere and you only see standards. I have the impression that we live in two parallel worlds and that worries me" indicates Marine Tondelier, always in the columns of Le Point. If the two characters seem irreconcilable, it is not the theme of hunting that should bring them together. “Hunters, who only represent 1.5% of the population, prevent 98.5% of French people from going for walks” analyzes the boss of the Ecologists. For his part, Willy Schraen wants to highlight the notion of private property, particularly concerning certain plots dedicated to hunting in France. “You propose to make France a large ecological kolkhoz.”

If Marine Tondelier remains a convinced European, this is not always the case for the boss of the Hunters' Federation. “Each country must be sovereign over peace, social matters and the economy. I rather believe in a Europe which returns to its fundamental treaty” he explains. One thing is certain, only one subject seems to bring them together: peace. “It is Europe's greatest strength” indicates Marine Tondelier, “on peace, I will always be a convinced European” concludes Willy Schraen.