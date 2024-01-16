Between Hidalgo and Oudéa-Castéra, the war is open

In a letter sent this Tuesday, January 16 to the new Minister of National Education, the mayor of Paris Anne Hidalgo deplored the upcoming job cuts, calling on Amélie Oudéa-Castéra “for consistency and responsibility”.

Their relationship was already far from good. The letter sent this Tuesday, January 16, 2024, by the mayor of Paris to the new Minister of National Education should not help anything. While Amélie Oudéa-Castéra has been at the heart of the controversy since last Friday and her response to a question relating to the education of her children in the private sector and not in the public sector, Anne Hidalgo sent a letter to the Minister of Education in which she invites him, neither more nor less, than “to be consistent and responsible by reviewing the cuts to teaching positions in Paris”. “These cuts to teaching positions perpetuate the problems that you must resolve,” the councilor still insists.

Friday, the new tenant of rue de Grenelle, questioned about the private schooling of her three children, justified herself by evoking the "package of hours which were not seriously replaced" in the public sector. Coming from the Minister of National Education, the remarks immediately aroused strong reactions. Since then, Amélie Oudéa-Castéra has struggled to emerge from the turmoil.

In any case, this is not the first time that Anne Hidalgo has attacked Amélie Oudéa-Castéra, or at least her files. Last November, on the set of Quotidien, the mayor of Paris affirmed that transport would never be "ready" for the Paris Olympic Games scheduled for July 2024, pointing out in particular "an insufficient number and frequency of trains in certain places as well as an unfinished RER station. At the time, Amélie Oudéa-Castéra was already in government, and held the position of... Minister of Sports and the Olympic and Paralympic Games. “Anne Hidalgo made bad political decisions behind the Games,” the minister retorted, echoed by L’Équipe.