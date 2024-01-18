Better than Véran? Macron could bet on a joker for the Europeans

If the name of the former government spokesperson is regularly mentioned to take the lead in the Renaissance, MoDem and Horizons list during the European elections in June, that of Julien Denormandie could be preferred, some observers argue.

The year 2024 is just beginning and while Emmanuel Macron's reshuffle and big press conference have occupied a good part of the media coverage in recent weeks, all eyes are now on June and the European elections. If the president of the National Rally, Jordan Bardella, has been popular lately, Emmanuel Macron took advantage of his change of government to draw the anti-Bardella weapon: namely, Gabriel Attal in Matignon.

However, the arrival of Gabriel Attal will not, in itself, be enough to overshadow Jordan Bardella, head of the National Rally list for the European elections. Emmanuel Macron will have to choose someone to try to block him. But who ? That’s the whole question. While the former government spokesperson and former Minister of Health, Olivier Véran, has long been expected to take on this role, having even insisted, during his recent transfer of power to the ministry, on his desire to "continue to confront populism and the extreme right, which are a poison for our country" concluding his speech with a "see you soon", the President of the Republic could bet on another candidate.

According to information from Politico, the head of state would see Julien Denormandie, former Minister of Agriculture, taking charge. But having been disappointed twice in recent years by not being awarded the coveted position, finally offered to Élisabeth Borne then to the young and vibrant Gabriel Attal, will he agree to take the consolation prize? ? For some, the choice of Julien Denormandie could in any case prove strategic. Because beyond the fact of regaining importance to the one who remains one of his close friends, Emmanuel Macron could, thanks to him, allow the majority to keep the agricultural vote, the ex-minister still being very appreciated in the middle. What about Olivier Véran then? “It would be a choice by default,” says a close friend of the president to Politico. It must be said that if Olivier Véran does better than Stéphane Séjourné, in an Ifop poll published on Wednesday, he only stands out by three points and remains, with 20% of the votes, far behind the RN list led by Jordan Bardella, credited , she, by 30%.