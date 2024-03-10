Better than bleach, these two products in your closet are amazing for whitening socks

White socks never stay white for long. Good news, bleach isn't the only way to whiten them and remove stains.

When it comes to laundry, socks are one of the items that get dirty the fastest, especially if you're walking around without shoes. While a quick wash is usually enough to get your socks ready to wear again, the problem can be more complicated when it comes to white socks, as they can become stained and dull over time, especially if they are worn regularly.

For many, bleach is often considered the ultimate remedy for restoring whiteness to socks. However, this solution can be aggressive and potentially harmful to tissues and the environment. Luckily, there's a gentler and just as effective alternative, with two products you probably already have in your cupboards. These are baking soda and dishwashing liquid, whitening allies for your socks.

To make your socks white again, nothing could be simpler. Sprinkle some baking soda on the stained or yellowed areas of your socks, then pour dishwashing liquid over them. Make sure to spread the products well over the entire surface of the affected socks. You can use a brush to rub the products on the textile so that they penetrate well into the fiber. Leave the products on the socks for at least 30 minutes, or longer if possible. This period will allow the natural whitening ingredients to work on the stains and begin to lighten the socks. The final step is to put the socks with the rest of the laundry on a normal wash cycle, ideally at 40 degrees.

Baking soda is a very effective household ingredient for whitening clothes. You will see, the results are astonishing and have already proven themselves among cleaning professionals. Sarah Dempsey, laundry expert at My Job Quote, previously told the Express that baking soda is magic when it comes to returning the shine to white socks, it can “remove stubborn stains and help to make white socks super white in just one wash.