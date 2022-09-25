Benoît Cosnefroy: parents, partner... Who is the French cyclist

COSNEFROY. Finally aligned with the road race of the world championships, Benoît Cosnefroy is one of the outsiders of the race

Winner of the Grand Prix de Québec a few days ago and very fit for the end of the season, Benoît Cosnefroy was not scheduled for the road race of the world cycling championships this Sunday, September 25. But finally summoned to Australia by Thomas Voeckler, coach of the France team, the AG2R rider was officially integrated into the selection on Wednesday September 21. If his exact status has not been revealed, he should be one of the leaders of the France team in the same way as Christophe Laporte and Julian Alaphilippe.

As a reminder, in June 2022, Benoît Cosnefroy told Thomas Voeckler that he should not be counted on to join the French team in anticipation of the world championships, confident that he had "a duty to fulfill with his AG2R team and had to win a big race for their colors first." According to L'Equipe, the decision taken late was also a way to cover the tracks with the various selections.

Short biography. Benoît Cosnefroy is a French cyclist evolving in the French team AG2R Citroën Team. He was born on October 17, 1995 in Cherbourg. The young "Benoît" comes from a family passionate about cycling. His grandfather was an organizer of a race in the English Channel, while his father often took him to see bicycle races during his youth. After an amateur career launched at the age of 8 as a second-year pupil at Union Concorde Bricquebétaise, he joined the professional peloton in 2017. Among his main results, the cyclist notably won the Bretagne Classic in 2021 and the Grand Prix de Québec in 2022. He also finished second in the Flèche wallonne and Paris-Tours in 2020 and second in the Amstel Gold Race in 2022.

His father, Franck Cosnefroy, has always been a cycling enthusiast and regularly took his son to the races. Asked several times about his son's career, he was always very moved. For Ouest France, his father recounted his early years. "He walked a lot. But he was constantly evolving. As he is from the end of the year (Benoit was born on October 17, 1995, N.D.L.R.), he often raced with cyclists older than him. " He knows himself by heart, is very well supervised, and knows how to take the time to evolve. It continues, even today, to cross the levels.

For his mother Catherine, Benoît Cosnefroy is someone cantankerous and calm. "My parents put no pressure on my shoulders to complete my studies. For me, it was like a contract that I wanted to respect by having the diploma in relation to their commitment" also explained at the time the Frenchman about the education received.

The cyclist has been in a relationship for several years with Margaux Achard, a former member of the French junior Biathlon team and PE teacher in Paris. His partner is often present with him during the races and is a real support like during the Amstel Gold Race 2021. "From the moment he feels he has done his race at 100%, he has no regrets. Benoît always relativizes, he never complains, he quickly moves on by retaining the positive rather than the negative“, she explains to the Parisian.

In the world of cycling, salaries do not reach astronomical sums. It is also difficult to give an exact figure. Being one of the leaders, the Frenchman's salary is expected to be between 50,000 and 100,000 euros.