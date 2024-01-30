Benoit Kounkoud: accused of attempted rape, the facts

The handball player, European champion a few days ago, is accused of attempted rape.

Having just been crowned European champion with the French handball team, French player Benoît Kounkoud was taken into police custody on the night of January 30 in Paris, accused by a young woman of attempted rape in a nightclub near of the Champs-Élysées in Paris. The information, revealed by Valeurs Actuelles, was confirmed by the AFP which announced the opening of an investigation.

The events took place on Tuesday January 30 around 4:30 a.m. in a nightclub. The player continued the evening and the celebrations, a few hours after being received at the Élysée with all his teammates by Emmanuel Macron to celebrate the gold medal obtained in Germany.

According to the first elements of the investigation, the player pulled down his pants and tried to rape a young woman. Warned, a security guard at the establishment kept him there until the arrival of Parisian night BAC police officers, who arrested him. Drunk, the player was then placed in a sobering up cell, then in police custody to be questioned by investigators from the 1st judicial police district and to explain the facts of which he is suspected.

If we have to wait for the results of the investigation, the FFH and its Kielce club have published a press release taking all the usual precautions. The FFH evokes a position of intolerance in the face of violence and “severely condemns such facts, when they are established and regardless of the person accused”. "Following the information published by the French media regarding Benoît Kounkoud, the club is in contact with the French Federation and the player's manager, treating this matter seriously and at the same time condemning any behavior that violates the rules of social life. After having obtained official information regarding the incident, the club will take all appropriate measures,” his club explained.