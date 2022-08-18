Benjamin Mendy trial: the footballer accused of eight rapes, the first testimonies of the accusers

MENDY. Footballer Benjamin Mendy is accused of rape by seven women, including a minor. He has been appearing since August 10, 2022 at the court in Chester, England. A first complainant was heard on Wednesday August 17.

[Updated Aug 18, 2022 3:05 PM] Benjamin Mendy is charged with eight rapes, one attempted rape and one sexual assault by seven women. The facts allegedly took place between October 2018 and August 2021, in the footballer's mansion, located three quarters of an hour from Manchester, the city in which he played. Another man, Louis Saha Matturie, is his co-defendant in this case. Close to Benjamin Mendy, he is accused of eight rapes and four sexual assaults. At the end of their trial, the two men face life imprisonment. The 2018 soccer world champion pleads not guilty.

A first testimony took place on Wednesday August 17, 2022, during which a complainant recounted an attempted rape which occurred in October 2018. A 32-year-old woman recounts how she slept at the footballer's house after an evening in a restaurant. The next morning, while in the shower, she recounts how the player entered the bathroom, despite repeatedly asking him out. "I put on a towel and wanted to take my underwear to protect myself, but he kept stopping me," she said in comments reported by 20 Minutes. He then allegedly tried to rape her on a bed, before she could leave. Thursday, August 18, a second woman testifies in court. She accuses Benjamin Mendy of three rapes, which occurred during a party in October 2020.

On August 15, 2022, prosecutor Timothy Cray revealed the details of the charges against the footballer and Louis Saha Matturie. He presented the two men as "predators ready to commit serious sexual abuse", reports France info. Benjamin Mendy is accused of raping and assaulting seven "vulnerable, terrified and isolated" women, in the words of the prosecutor. He detailed the role of Louis Saha Matturie, himself accused of eight rapes and four sexual assaults, who is described as a "beater". Thus, he was responsible for "finding young women and creating situations where they could be raped and sexually assaulted", continues the prosecutor.

The charges against Benjamin Mendy became known in August 2021. At the time, the footballer was accused of four rapes and a sexual assault by three people. Since then, seven complainants have come forward. The Manchester player was then remanded in custody and imprisoned in Altcourse prison, near Liverpool. Due to his notoriety and a high rate of assaults in this establishment, the footballer was transferred to Strangeways prison in December 2021. Released on bail in January 2022, Benjamin Mendy has since been subject to judicial review: his passport was taken away from him and he must check in daily at the police station. Following the charges against Benjamin Mendy, the Manchester City club, in which he played, suspended him. The player still remains linked to the Mancunian group until 2023.

Most of the charges against Benjamin Mendy would have taken place in his mansion, in which the player organized parties. Upon arrival, some young women had their mobile phones confiscated, reports Le Parisien. Some say they were locked up in a kind of "panic room". These survival rooms are used by homeowners to take refuge in the event of burglary or intrusion. In an article in the Guardian, it is explained that the two women who say they were raped in these rooms thought they were locked up. "You cannot enter from the outside, but you can open them from the inside if you know how to do it", explains the prosecutor. However, the two women did not know how to get out of these survival rooms and only the footballer could do it.

On Wednesday August 17, 2022, a first complainant was heard. Her testimony was recorded by the police and then broadcast during the trial in order to preserve the woman's anonymity and so that she did not have to go to court. For 1h40, she recounted an evening in October 2018 during which, after drinking games in a restaurant, Benjamin Mendy told her "when he turns his back, I will kidnap you", reports Le Parisien. The young woman first believes in a joke. She then went to the player's home, where she fell asleep while drunk. When she wakes up, she explains how the football player came into the bathroom when she was taking a shower and he did not come out, despite her repeated requests. After showing her his penis, preventing her from taking her underwear, he sat her on a bed in an attempt to rape her. "I didn't understand what was going on," she testifies, explaining that she did not shout, because she was flabbergasted. Confused, she arrives from the mansion and texted a friend to tell her what had just happened. The young woman filed a complaint in August 2021, after learning that Benjamin Mendy had been arrested for rape.

In an article published in September 2021 in Le Parisien, several of his relatives explain who Benjamin Mendy is, beyond what the general public knows and regret that no one has been able to put him back on the right track. "Ben comes from a poor family," explains the goalkeeper's father Brice Samba, who took the young man under his roof for six months in Le Havre. “His parents, now deceased, never had much influence on him. Only his older brother, David, tried to substitute for his parents in an attempt to frame him, but he ended up giving up (.. .) As soon as he made some money from football in Le Havre, Benjamin bought clothes from the Louis Vuitton brand. It was his way of standing out. Then, in Marseille, it was is accelerated with money, notoriety and bad company (...) Benjamin's main problem is that no one around him has been able to put him back on the right track," said Brice Samba Senior. .