Benjamin Mendy trial: a third poignant testimony against the footballer

MENDY. On August 23, the third plaintiff gave her testimony at the trial of Benjamin Mendy, accusing the footballer of having sexually assaulted her. Ten counts, including eight for rape, weigh on the Manchester player.

[Updated August 23, 2022 at 4:51 p.m.] Benjamin Mendy's trial enters its second week and begins with new testimony, that of the third plaintiff. In Chester court, this Tuesday, August 23, 2022, the statements of the young woman who accuses the Manchester player of having sexually assaulted her on January 2, 2021 are as poignant as the first two testimonies. On August 17 and 18, the first complainants and alleged victims spoke of facts dating back to October 2018 and October 2020 that took place during parties at the football international. The first recounted having escaped an attempted rape and the second described three rapes which allegedly occurred in the same evening.

Benjamin Mendy's third accuser unfolded her account of the facts in a video shown in the courtroom and said she was sexually touched. Once again the alleged attack is described in the context of an evening at the player's home. The gesture would have been furtive but sufficient to violate the privacy of the complainant: "I was wearing underwear but I could feel his fingers inside my vagina. I was just shocked".

They are in total they are seven women, including a minor, accused the Manchester player of eight rapes, an attempted rape and a sexual assault. Benjamin Mendy's trial began on August 10, 2022 in court in Chester, England. The man pleads not guilty to all of these counts. The facts allegedly took place between October 2018 and August 2021 in his mansion, located forty-five minutes from Manchester, the club for which he played at the time. He appears alongside another man, Louis Saha Matturie. Close to Benjamin Mendy, he himself is accused of eight rapes and four sexual assaults. Both men face life imprisonment.

Prosecutor Timothy Cray detailed the charges against the footballer and against Louis Saha on Monday August 15, 2022. He presented the two men as "predators ready to commit serious sexual abuse", according to France info. The seven alleged victims of Benjamin Mendy were described by the prosecutor as "vulnerable, terrified and isolated" women. Louis Saha Matturie, co-accused in this trial, is presented as a "beater". He was responsible for "finding young women and creating situations where they could be raped and sexually assaulted", details the prosecutor. Louis Saha Matturie is also accused of eight rapes and four sexual assaults.

Most of the charges against Benjamin Mendy would have taken place in his mansion, in which the player organized parties. Upon their arrival, some young women say they have had their mobile phones confiscated, reports Le Parisien. Some say they were locked up in a kind of "panic room". These survival rooms are used by homeowners to take refuge in the event of burglary or intrusion. In an article in the Guardian, it is explained that the two women who say they were raped in these rooms thought they were locked up. "You cannot enter from the outside, but you can open them from the inside if you know how to do it", explains the prosecutor. However, only the footballer could do it.

The charges against Benjamin Mendy became known in August 2021. At the time, the footballer was accused of four rapes and a sexual assault by three people. Since then, seven complainants have come forward. The Manchester player was then remanded in custody and imprisoned in Altcourse prison, near Liverpool. Due to his notoriety and a high rate of assaults in this establishment, the footballer was transferred to Strangeways prison in December 2021. Released on bail in January 2022, Benjamin Mendy has since been subject to judicial review: his passport was taken away from him and he must check in daily at the police station. Following the charges against Benjamin Mendy, the Manchester City club, in which he played, suspended him. The player still remains linked to the Mancunian group until 2023.

On Wednesday August 17, 2022, a first complainant was heard. Her testimony was recorded by the police and then broadcast during the trial in order to preserve the woman's anonymity and so that she did not have to go to court. For more than an hour and a half, she recounted an evening in October 2018 during which, after drinking games in a restaurant, Benjamin Mendy allegedly told her "when he turns his back, I will kidnap you", reports The Parisian. The young woman first believes in a joke. She then went to the player's home, where she fell asleep while drunk. When she wakes up, she explains how the football player would have entered the bathroom, while she was taking a shower and that he would not have come out, despite her repeated requests. After showing her his penis, preventing her from taking her underwear, he seated her on a bed in an attempt to rape her. "I didn't understand what was going on," she testifies, explaining that she did not shout, because she was flabbergasted. Confused, she manages to leave the mansion and sends a text message to a friend to inform her of what had just happened. The young woman filed a complaint in August 2021, after learning that Benjamin Mendy had been arrested for rape.

Thursday, August 18, a second complainant was heard in court. She accuses Benjamin Mendy of raping her three times at a party in October 2020. After meeting the footballer at a bar, she and her friends were invited to his mansion for a night out. Arrived on the spot, the woman has her phone confiscated by the player. After following him to a room to pick him up, she says the footballer asked her to undress so she could get her phone. According to comments reported by France info, she would have said: "I want my phone, I don't know what you're thinking. I don't want to make love with you". Benjamin Mendy would then have replied "anyway the door is locked". To enter the room, the player would have unlocked the door with his fingerprint. The woman then tells how the footballer would have raped her three times in about twenty minutes and claims to have bled after these reports. Before leaving the room, Benjamin Mendy would have asked him: "Don't tell anyone and you can come here every night", explains BFM TV. "As if it had been a privilege to come every night to do this with him," asserts the complainant. She filed a complaint three weeks after the incident.

On Tuesday, August 23, the third complainant and alleged victim in the Benjamin Mendy case testified. She says she went with a friend to a party at Benjamin Mendy's mansion on January 2, 2021 around midnight and said that at "three in the morning, I was walking to the island and he was coming back that way. He touched my vagina." According to the complainant, the scene continues in the toilets where the young woman thinks of taking refuge and smoking a cigarette: "I was going to the toilets but the door was locked. He came to open the door and I entered the bathroom. baths. We were face to face and he made a gesture to give me oral sex. I turned around, my friend came and I told her what had happened, "she continues.

The evening continued in the presence of the young woman and her friend, both too “drunk” to take the road. The witness admits having continued to drink and having spent the evening at the edge of the swimming pool while "keeping his distance" with the footballer. He allegedly came up to him asking why he was angry and apologizing in the process: "He said he was really sorry and he didn't want to make me feel uncomfortable. He was almost childish." . The complainant evokes a new and last exchange with Benjamin Mendy around six o'clock in the morning to find spare business for the young woman. "We went upstairs and he gave me the clothes. He asked me if I wanted underwear and I said 'yes'. I asked him to leave the room while I walked away. was dressing and he did it immediately."

The French footballer pleads not guilty and denies the ten counts of sexual offenses against him. The defense will be able to speak later during the trial, which is expected to last more than three months. During the presentation of the facts by the court prosecutor, Benjamin Mendy "remained impassive", reports France info. Serene since the start of his trial, he assures us that all the relationships were agreed. The two men "have shown no emotion since the start of their trial", according to Le Parisien.

In the United Kingdom, rape is not qualified in the same way as in France. Across the Channel, it is considered that there is rape when an individual (A) "intentionally penetrates the vagina, the anus or the mouth of an individual (B) with his penis without B consenting to this penetration and that A does not reasonably believe that B consents to it", explains 20 Minutes. The notion of consent may be questioned. In British justice, the plaintiffs are not at the heart of the trial. Finally, in the United Kingdom, the sentences are cumulative and a rape can be punished by four years in prison to life. Prosecuted for eight rapes, Benjamin Mendy could, if found guilty, end his life in prison.

In an article published in September 2021 in Le Parisien, several of his relatives explain who Benjamin Mendy is, beyond what the general public knows and regret that no one has been able to put him back on the right track. "Ben comes from a poor family," explains the goalkeeper's father Brice Samba, who took the young man under his roof for six months in Le Havre. “His parents, now deceased, never had much influence on him. Only his older brother, David, tried to substitute for his parents in an attempt to frame him, but he ended up giving up (.. .) As soon as he made some money from football in Le Havre, Benjamin bought clothes from the Louis Vuitton brand. It was his way of standing out. Then, in Marseille, it was is accelerated with money, notoriety and bad company (...) Benjamin's main problem is that no one around him has been able to put him back on the right track," said Brice Samba Senior. .