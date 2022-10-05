Benfica - PSG: TV channel, probable line-up... Match info

Benfica - PSG. Winner of their first two matches in the Champions League, PSG travel to Lisbon to challenge Benfica, also undefeated this season. A European test for the Parisian club. Follow with us, from the kick-off, the match between Benfica Lisbon and PSG, live commented.

The draw at the end of August had drawn a trompe-l'oeil. In view of the adversaries that fate had reserved for Paris Saint-Germain, Juventus Turin acted as a natural rival, the main competitor for the first place in the group. When Benfica could play spoilsport but no longer in a supporting role. The first month of competition made it possible to fan the mirage. The Turin club, while still a pain in the ass, lacks the stuff, pale descendants of the 2015 European runners-up and the side that enslaved Italy for nearly a decade. On the other hand, the Lisbon club showed much more and after two days sits at the top of the group alongside PSG. The rival was therefore not the one we thought and it was with another undefeated that the Parisians visited in a match that looked very much like a tipping point. A revealing first for a group whose ambition far exceeds the frosts of autumn.

Indeed, a trip to the Estadio da Luz is not easy and even more so this season when Benfica have chained 7 consecutive victories there, scoring 23 goals and conceding only 4. impregnable hour when the public all dressed in red will fully play its role of 12th man to push his people. Paris knows that it arrives in hostile ground but that does not worry Christophe Galtier. The technician knows how much his players are used to and experienced in these atmospheres. The Parisian technician is more concerned about what will happen on the lawn and what his opponent will offer. Because Benfica did not win its matches by the grace of its supporters but by offering nervous and effective football in the wake of Joao Mario, David Neres and nuggets Enzo Fernandez and Gonçalo Ramos. "What we're going to have to do, to perform and beat Benfica, is have this ability to play under pressure. This team will come and get us, it's the DNA of the club and their coach. It puts enormous pressure on the first reminders", insists Christophe Galtier. "Benfica's strength is its collective. It's a mix of young people and experience. This helps the team's dynamism", abounds Danilo, who knows the Lisbon club well for having finished his training there and having played 5 seasons with FC Porto. A dynamism that the Parisians will therefore have to curb by being serene in their ball outings. For this the return of Verratti, left to rest this weekend, will be a major asset. His pair with Vitinha has always secured and balanced PSG this season. Two men with a role all the more essential as Paris is likely to pitch behind, especially in the absence of Kimpembe, as during the first period in Haifa. Nevertheless, the champion of France also has arguments to put forward. "We need to be much more efficient on the offensive level. We can also be very dangerous," warns Galtier.

Once again, the Mbappé, Messi, Neymar trio will have the keys to Parisian success. Not always involved in defensive work, the three men often broke the opposing lock. Stopping them is an equation with triple unknowns that no one has yet been able to solve this season. Roger Schmidt knows it. "We will have to stand up to them in defence, in the middle, in attack and also in possession if we want to win. I think the key will be to be technically very good, to avoid one-on-one situations and to reduce spaces as much as possible", believes the Lisbon technician who defuses the real stakes of the match. "The result of this game will not be decisive. Nevertheless, there are four games left and our opponents are difficult. Every game is an opportunity to take an advantage." The Portuguese seem to have hatched a plan to surprise mighty PSG. The latter knows what awaits him and that he will probably have to raise his level of play to pass this important first test and take an option in Group H. Since the restart, he has always been able to rise to the occasion. Tonight, Paris must prove to themselves that their ambitions make sense, in light of Benfica.

