Before Black Friday, Apple's iPhone 15 is already losing hundreds of euros on this site

A few days before Black Friday, a golden opportunity presents itself for technology lovers: the iPhone 15, Apple's latest smartphone, is already heavily discounted at Rakuten.

Released very recently, the iPhone 15 is a 5G smartphone that perfectly combines Apple's know-how. The launch price in September was €969, but Rakuten is offering a significant discount even before Black Friday, announced for November 24. The new iPhone 15 is currently available for only €759.99. This offer is specifically for the 128 GB model in blue color.

While we didn't believe in the slightest promotion on this very recent gem during Black Friday 2023, here is a rare opportunity to get the iPhone 15 at an advantageous price even before the start of the party. Delivery is free and fast, which perfectly completes this unmissable opportunity to acquire this high-end phone.

For those who are still hesitant, our team has carried out a complete test of the iPhone 15, available on our site, to help you make an informed choice. But in terms of performance, it's hard to do better: with a weight of 171 grams and IP68 certification, the iPhone 15 is both light and durable. It features the Apple A16 Bionic processor, supported by 6 GB of RAM. The graphics part benefits from Apple GPU technology, ensuring a fluid and responsive user experience.

iPhone 15 features a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display, delivering an unparalleled visual experience with a resolution of 1179 x 2556 pixels. The 60Hz refresh rate ensures remarkable image smoothness, especially when watching 4K videos at 60 frames per second.

The 3877mAh battery provides 24 hours of battery life, with fast and wireless charging options. On the photography side, the iPhone 15 is equipped with a rear photo unit with two 48 and 12 megapixel sensors, allowing detailed photos and 4K videos. On the front, a 12-megapixel sensor ensures bright selfies and quality video calls.