Be careful of these pancakes sold everywhere, you should definitely not eat them

Throughout France, buckwheat pancakes sold in supermarkets are subject to a recall procedure. Casino, Monoprix, Franprix are notably concerned.

Lovers of Breton products, beware. If you like to buy buckwheat pancakes already prepared, you should choose them carefully, especially at the moment. In fact, a recall procedure has been launched against several brands of this product sold in major retailers. This particularly concerns the pancakes filled with Emmental ham and sold in sets of two.

You find them throughout France and they are the brand of the brands where they are sold. For example, at Monoprix, these are "2 buckwheat pancakes with Emmental ham 300G", reference GTIN 3350030201708, lot 050 and with a use-by date of March 10, 2024, on sale between February 20 and 2 March. The same product is affected at Franprix and was available from February 23 to March 1. The reference is as follows: GTIN 3263858499014, lot 051 and with a use-by date of March 11, 2024. Finally Casino offers a similar product from its brand "Casino ça comes d'ici" under the reference GTIN 3222477709577, lot 051 and with a consumption deadline of March 11 as well. The cakes were on shelves from February 21 to March 1.

Why are these products, even though they come from different brands, subject to a recall? It's actually the garnish that's the problem: the ham has an abnormal taste. This could be caused by potential contamination by a cleaning product. If you have purchased this product, you should definitely not consume it. Until March 19, you can even return it to the store for a refund. If you don't want to move, just throw it away at home.

If unfortunately you have already consumed the patties, consult a doctor at the slightest appearance of symptoms, informing him or her that you have eaten this recalled product. If you have additional questions, contact the relevant consumer service at 0800084000 (Monoprix), 0970171000 (Franprix), 0800133016 (Casino). It might be best to make your galettes yourself this week or at least choose your topping carefully!