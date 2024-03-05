Be careful if you see these symbols on your phone, they may be hiding a serious problem

It can be complicated to know if your phone has been compromised. However, certain signs can alert you!

It's difficult to know when your smartphone is infected or not by a virus or other malicious software! Hackers do everything they can to remain discreet when they infect your devices. In particular, there is a wide variety of malware that is capable of carrying out operations on your phone without your knowledge. You could very well, right now, have a smartphone that consults your applications or sends phishing SMS messages to recipients in your directory.

However, there are several clear signs to know if your smartphone is potentially infected. First of all, the most obvious will come from those around you. If the latter reports strange messages received from you, there is a good chance that your smartphone is infected and is sending malicious links to your contacts. If you cannot see such traces in your Message app, it may mean that the malware automatically deletes its passage after sending the links.

The majority of newer phones now have small light displays to indicate when your device's camera or microphone is in use. This allows you to know which application has access to these two internal devices.

However, the activation of a yellow or green indicator light should concern you if you are not currently using any application. If you see one of these two lights still on, try to close all applications running on your phone. The lights haven't gone out? There is then a chance that malware is operating on your device, and we advise you to turn it off completely and take it to an official repair center and/or authorized by your brand. phone.

The best defense against this kind of hack is still the user himself. Be careful when installing an app and keep your phone updated as much as possible. If the latter is too old, it is possible that it no longer receives updates from the manufacturer, and it is high time to upgrade to a more recent model!