Be careful if you have this medicine at home, 16,000 boxes recalled

After the discovery of a sleeping pill in a box of self-service medications, the Bayer laboratory alerted pharmacists and ordered the recall of thousands of items.

Since Wednesday, February 21, the Bayer laboratory has announced, in agreement with the Medicines Safety Agency (ANSM), the recall of a product delivered without a prescription: Euphytose. So, don’t hesitate to take a quick look at your medicine cabinet. If you have any left, check the lot number carefully. This is SX2298 with an expiration date of March 2025? Take it back to the pharmacy. This herbal medicine recommended for sleep disorders could contain something else entirely.

Indeed, the announcement was made to all French pharmacies by the manufacturer after the discovery, in a tube of 180 Euphytosee tablets, of a Phenergan pill. An antihistamine neuroleptic that can be used against insomnia. However, this medication is only available with a medical prescription. Approximately 16,000 boxes are affected by the recall. A person reportedly discovered a blue tablet in their tube of Euphytose. “The origin of this event is currently being investigated,” the Bayer laboratory told BFMTV.

While the two drugs are manufactured in the same factory, the laboratory wishes to highlight the “isolated” nature of this discovery. The recall of thousands of boxes was ordered to avoid the slightest risk, in particular because of the popularity of this product with the general public. For its part, the ANSM is planning a communication campaign to alert as many consumers as possible. At this time, no other reports have been made. To clearly distinguish between the two medications, we remind you that a Euphytose tablet is brown, while that of Phenergan is blue.