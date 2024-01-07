Bayrou's influence continues to weigh on Macron

Historically close to Emmanuel Macron, François Bayrou could play a determining role in the head of state's decision when appointing the new Prime Minister.

A reshuffle could be announced at the very beginning of the week. Indeed, Prime Minister Élisabeth Borne should soon say goodbye to Matignon. What about his replacement? If the candidates are not legion, some are not unanimous among those close to the Head of State. The current Minister of the Armed Forces Sébastien Lecornu is one of the favorites to take the helm of the government. A scenario that is not to everyone's taste.

“We have reached the end of a sequence with difficult texts, there is inevitably a new period opening. I think it is legitimate that there is renewal” declared the mayor of Pau on BFMTV this Sunday, January 7, 2024. If he takes a dim view of the arrival of Sébastien Lecornu at Matignon, François Bayrou does not hide his desire to see a new face as Prime Minister. He also uses the terms "coherence" concerning the Head of State's project, "renewal" and "refoundation". “We are not continuing the policy as it has been done for decades and basically, in which it would be enough to be well placed.” This has the merit of being clear.

For now, several favorites are standing out to replace Élisabeth Borne. Sébastien Lecornu and Julien Denormandie appear as the two main ones. Unless the head of government is retained in her position. It is best not to rule out any options. If a reshuffle were to be announced, a Council of Ministers would be organized with the new team. Traditionally scheduled for Wednesday, it can be moved to the end of the week. An air of déjà vu, it was last July.