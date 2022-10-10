Bayonetta 3: voice change for our beloved witch

Bayonetta 3 will be available in a few weeks, while we learn that its dubbing will no longer be done by Hellena Taylor. A blow for the fans.

[Updated Oct 10, 2022 11:13 AM] It's taken PlatinumGames five years to create the third and final installment of Bayonetta, a marquee Nintendo Switch exclusive that may well boost the appeal of the Japanese hybrid console this year. The game is scheduled for the end of October, promising fans an unprecedented adventure, new gameplay elements and above all a reunion with one of the most popular characters in the video game universe. Except that this reunion may be a little strange this year since the voice of the witch has finally been changed. It will no longer be the popular Hellena Taylor who will double the English version of the dark witch, but another regular in video games, Jennifer Hale, who we could find in Mass Effect, Return to Monkey Island and Overwatch. A transition confirmed by an interview between PlatinumGames and Game Informer, and which may be difficult for fans of the young series. To follow in a few weeks.

New skills, action more brutal and epic than ever, Bayonetta is clearly shaping up to be a Nintendo Switch blockbuster. The Nintendo and PlatinumGames game gives us a look at its plot and gameplay in this teaser that's just over three minutes long. We can see emblematic characters of the franchise, and especially our favorite Umbra Witch. In this third installment, Bayonetta finds herself battling a mysterious enemy using her time-slowing powers and her favorite weapons. She must also repel an invasion of Homunculi, biological weapons built by Man.

If you are not familiar with the Bayonetta series, which is probably not the case if you are reading these lines, know that the game is placed in the category of action adventure games, while borrowing a lot to the beat-em-all category. In Bayonetta 3, you embody both Bayonetta, the Umbra witch with well-defined skills and weapons who does not hesitate to use her powers and take the form of demons to overcome groups of enemies by ten. But that's not all, in this new part, you will also have the opportunity to embody Viola, a young apprentice witch accompanied by her feline demon Chouchou

We've known it for a while, but Bayonetta has quite developed charms. Nothing could be more normal for a witch, you might say, but a slight tendency towards nudity which could repel the most modest or the youngest players. To remedy this problem, and avoid a rating in the 18 , Bayonetta 3 intends to adorn itself with a graphics mode called Naive Angel. This small mode allows you to avoid sequences that are a little too risque, and outfits that are a little too suggestive, and to "enjoy your game in your living room without worrying too much about what's on the screen. Finally that's what we believe." in the words of Platinum Games.

To make it short, Bayonetta 3 arrives on Nintendo Switch on October 28, 2022. An exclusive release on Nintendo's console, which needed a little boost in the field of its novelties in 2022. The console can therefore boast of having a very attractive title for new players. The title is already available for pre-order on the official Nintendo UK site, at a fairly substantial price of £49.99 (probably €49.99 in France). We will let you know when pre-orders are available on Nintendo's French site.

Bayonetta 3 is already available for pre-order. The game is offered in three versions, ranging from the Standard version of the game, at €59.99, to the collector's version Trinity Masquerade at €99.99. This edition contains the base game, a 200+ page artbook, and three special cover art. If you also want to buy the Trinity Masquerade collector's edition, you can go to the CDiscount website right here.