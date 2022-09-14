Bayern - Barcelona: a forgotten penalty? Hernandez striker … The video summary of the shock

Bayern Munich - Barca. In the shock of this day of the Champions League, FC Barcelona fell on the lawn of Bayern Munich.

It was the shock announced during the draw for the group stage of the Champions League. This Tuesday, September 14, the Germans of Bayern overwhelmed the Catalans despite a first period well controlled by the Spaniards and perhaps a forgotten penalty on Ousmane Dembélé. But after the meeting, the observation of the coach of Xavi is clear, he lacked realism in the face of the very cold realism of the Germans. "The difference between us and Bayern is that they don't forgive in front of goal. The result doesn't reflect the whole game. But it's the Champions League. If you miss chances, you'll end up paying for it. I'm angry because we should have won. We had 6 or 7 clear chances to score. The first half was ours. We did enough, not only to draw , but we should have won. We will learn from our mistakes and keep working hard. You could say that Bayern already have a team built. We are under construction, only at the beginning of our journey."