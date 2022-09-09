BASKETBALL. Turkey - France: schedule, line-ups... Match info

TURKEY - FRANCE. Find out all the information about this round of 16 of Euro 2022 basketball between Turkey and France. The match is played this Saturday, September 10 at 12 p.m.

Turkey finished second in Group A just behind Spain. Ergin Ataman's players had started this basketball Euro 2022 particularly well with two successes against Montenegro (72-68) then against Bulgaria (101-87). But the "Twelve Giants" then lost to Georgia after extra time (83-88) before raising their heads against Belgium (78-63). They ended the group stage with a short loss against Spain (69-72). The Turkish coach also returned to the schedule for this match against France (12 p.m.) and did not go there with mortmain: "It is a great lack of respect for us that this time of the match against France that we will play in Berlin, where we went as 2nd place, and whose schedule has been changed to 12 p.m. The aim is to prevent the Turkish public from filling the hall in Berlin."

Opposite Vincent Collet's France has been blowing hot and cold since the start of the competition. In the end, the Blues finished third in Group B behind Germany and Slovenia, the only two teams to have beaten the tricolor selection during this group stage. Apart from these two setbacks, Rudy Gobert and his teammates won three games in Bosnia, Hungary and Lithuania. We hope for the Blues that Vincent Collet and his team have finally digested the arbitration decisions against Slovenia which had taken them out of their gons. "Slovenia have Luka Doncic but the France team has also done things that deserve to be refereed properly. Tonight it was not the case, it is a total lack of respect towards us", had dropped the coach of the Blues after the defeat in the last group match.

The Turkey - France match will start this Saturday, September 10 at 12 p.m. It will take place in Berlin in the Arena Berlin.

The Turkey - France match will be followed on Canal Sport 360.

Ergin Ataman should renew the same starting five as in the last meeting of the group stage when his team had caused difficulties for the very solid Spanish team. Here are the probable five of the Turks: Larkin, Osman, Sengun, Korkmaz, Sanli

Vincent Collet is optimistic about the possible presence of Guerschon Yabusele in his five major which should be the following: Albicy, Fournier, Tarpey, Yabusele, Gobert.