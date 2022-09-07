BASKETBALL. France - Slovenia: schedule, probable line-ups, predictions... all the info

BASKETBALL. FRANCE - SLOVENIA. Already qualified for the round of 16 of the EuroBasket, France faces, this Wednesday, September 7, Slovenia for the last meeting of group B. The Blues can claim to finish leader of this group.

The day after its victory against Bosnia-Herzegovina (81-68), France puts on the sneakers to go on the floor. For its last match of the group stage of the EuroBasket, this Wednesday, September 7, the Collet band challenges Slovenia of Luka Doncic. Certain of being qualified for the round of 16, the Blues (3rd in group B) can still hope to claim first place in their group. This will be the challenge of this game: "Slovenia will be a big test, warned Gobert. It does not matter our final classification. If we want the gold medal, we know that we will have to beat strong teams. You prefer play them later, but you can't calculate everything. The thing you can calculate is how we play."

After their setback against the same Bosnia and Herzegovina, Slovenia also managed to put the speed back on Tuesday, September 6, by overcoming Germany (88-80), who had had the scalp of France, during of the opening game of the EuroBasket. If he beats the Blues, this Wednesday, September 7, the reigning European champion will finish leader of Pool B. It's a match at the top!

The final EuroBasket Pool B match between France and Slovenia takes place at the Lanxess Arena in Cologne. This match at the top begins at 5:15 p.m.

As has been the case since the start of the EuroBasket, the match between France and Slovenia can be followed on Canal Sport 360. This channel is part of the Canal package.

To follow France - Slovenia in streaming on your smartphone, computer or tablet, you will have only one choice. That of taking out a 100% digital subscription to My Canal, which will allow you to follow the last EuroBasket group B match live on Canal Sport 360.