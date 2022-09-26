BASKETBALL. France - Serbia: time, TV channel... Match info

Qualified for the quarter-finals, the France team closes the group stage of the basketball world championships against Serbia, with the ambition of finishing first and above all of avoiding the worst-case scenario.

What if this was the most important match, the one that we would be tempted to tarnish when qualification for the quarter-finals is already assured? The temptation exists and yet a brief look at the situation of Group B invites the greatest suspicion. Indeed, at the end of the day, Australia confirmed its awakening by defeating Canada, so far undefeated (75-72) and reshuffled the cards for the rest of the competition. There are now three teams vying to snag the top spot in this death squad and behind another ready to scoop up the dead. Everything is still possible and scholarly calculations are not to be ruled out in a final day that promises to be tense and explosive. Because it would not be a question of spoiling everything and ending up rushing into the hands of the American ogre.

Indeed, the possibility of finishing fourth despite three successes exists and this place would lead straight against the "invincible" Americans, unsurprisingly leader of group A. In other words, being fourth on the evening of the 5th day would mean the end of the world championships, short of an uppercase exploit. However, this worst-case scenario may not be written provided that the French women put the right ingredients into it and continue on the dynamic initiated since the start of the competition and on the bases of their success the day before against the Japanese (67-53 ). Faced with those who had stunned them in the semi-finals of the Olympic Games, they were able to impose their defense and secure this so problematic rebound. Above all, they were able to find solutions offensively, to support a very lonely Gabby Williams until then. If Touré found the right setting from long distance with 3 winning shots out of 6 attempts, inside Iliana Rupert surfaced. The jet lag finally digested, she confirmed her rise to power by signing a double-double with 15 points and 12 rebounds. Her return to the fore comes at the right time as Serbia presents itself. "It will be a big battle because it will be against Serbia and we will have a good place to go for. It will go all the way and we are ready to fight, and go get this victory", Iliana Rupert was already salivating. after the success against Japan. Indeed, beyond accounting matters, motivation will not be difficult to find for the Blues. The bitter taste of defeat in the final of the last Euro is still in all French mouths and it is not the Olympic bronze snatched from the Slavs that changes the situation. This meeting is a matter of continental pride and honor. "It will be a difficult match. I don't know what it will be like if we win 1st or 2nd but we will play it hard with the desire to keep this momentum", promises Jean-Aimé Toupane who will therefore not have much to do to motivate his troops.

Opposite, the motivation will be all the more important as the situation is precarious. With two losses already, the Serbs, deprived of Brooks and Dabovic, have certainly secured their ticket to the rest of the tournament but occupy the unenviable place of fourth in Group B. As things stand, this position amounts to colliding from the quarters in the USA, three-time defending champions and authors of the record for points in a World Cup match, yesterday against South Korea, swept away 145 to 69. A poisoned gift in short and the almost certain assurance of fly back to Belgrade. However, the girls of Marina Maljkovic will sell their skin dearly and will play as if they had everything to gain because a success would save them from the USA to rush the Blues there. An additional motivation in line with the Franco-Serbian rivalry of recent years, which could free their arms, (38% shooting in the first 4 matches).

As seen against Japan, the Bleues will have to make sure to control the rhythm and the rebound to prevent second chances, while keeping a close eye on Yvonne Anderson, Sasa Cado and Tina Krajisnik. If the leader went through against Mali yesterday, the rear compiled 20 points when the pivot who plays in Ekaterinburg split a nice double-double to 17 points and 12 rebounds, her best statistical game of the competition. The French women are warned and know their destiny in their hands. A success and the first place could be at the end (if Mali achieves the feat of beating Canada) with a royal road for the rest of the World Cup, a defeat and everything would suddenly darken. What if this was the most important game for Michel and his gang?

The fifth and final game of the World Championships in Group B between France and Serbia will take place from 9:30 am, at the Sydney SuperDome in Sydney.

The match counting for the fifth and final day of the group stage of the women's basketball world championships between France and Serbia will be broadcast live on beIN Sport 1.

The Group B match between Iliana Rupert's France and Yvonne Anderson's Serbia will be available for streaming on the MyCanal platforms.

BetClic: France: 1.25 / Serbia: 3.50

Sports bets: France: 1.28 / Serbia: 3.50

Winamax: France: 1.26 / Serbia: 3.45