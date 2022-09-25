BASKETBALL. France - Japan: time, TV channel... match info

The day after a sluggish victory against the weak Mali, the France team will have to raise the level against the Japanese, Olympic vice-champions in title, from 8am.

It's as if French and Japanese had parted yesterday. Eight days to be more precise since this preparation match between the two nations won by the Olympic vice-champions. Jean-Amé Toupane had seen in the tricolor setback grounds for hope, speaking of a match "rich in lessons". What did the French really learn from this 10 point loss? The virtues of rhythm? The need to take care of the ball, they who had lost 18 against the Japanese? The answers to these and other questions will be given on the court, where the only truth prevails. Because in just over a week, many things have changed and the upcoming meeting may have serious consequences for the rest of the world championships.

Entering the competition with a bang with a victory as prestigious as it is precious against the Australian host, the French team has since fallen from its (end) cloud, well helped by the slap received the next day by Canada (three victories and already qualified for the quarter-finals, editor's note) where his address went to absent subscribers (19/62 to 30%). Not very glorious, like yesterday's meeting. Opposed to the weak Malians, the French women struggled to get into the rhythm and only owed their salvation to a rough defense and a superior team that made the difference during the 2nd quarter. "I expected more, more hardness. We didn't do it", regretted the coach, not satisfied with the performance of his own. Moreover, a trend has been confirmed: Gabby Williams is the only option Blue offensive. Decisive during the feat against Australia (23 points), the tricolor rear remains on two average outings. If she has always been the best blue scorer, scoring 13 and 14 points against Canada and Mali, she only posted a small 39% success rate. Too weak given the central role that the player plays in French animation. "She is our main leader, we are trying to put her in a good situation. She has been playing very well since the start of the tournament. She is intelligent, she shares the ball, knows how to take responsibility and use her teammates", admits Toupane. Yet behind her, no one emerges. Announced as a potential leader, Iliana Rupert remains discreet, like Marine Fauthoux or Sarah Michel. "We have to improve. It will be essential for the next two matches (Japan today and Serbia tomorrow)," he continues.

Two next matches that can allow the French to secure their place in the quarter-finals. For that, it will be necessary to win at least once and why not today against Japan. An unrecognizable Japan and in bad shape in this Australian World Cup. Olympic vice-champions last summer, the Japanese have only one victory against the Malians in the opening and have chained two painful losses against the Serbs (64-69) and Canada (56-70). In fact, they no longer have the right to make mistakes and a defeat against the French would condemn them to a feat in the last match against Australia, sure of nothing either. In this context, Takada and her teammates will only be more dangerous for the French women, wanting to show that the Olympics at home was not just a matter of context. Also, the Blues will have to find a way to muzzle the 33-year-old back and break the rhythm by relying on their physical advantage, by also finally showing impact on the rebound, a weak sector since the start of the competition. Eight days after their friendly, French and Japanese find themselves at a crossroads in this World Cup.

The fourth game of the World Championships in Group B between France and Japan will take place from 8am, at the Sydney SuperDome in Sydney.

