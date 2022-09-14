BASKETBALL. France - Italy: follow the match live

FRANCE - ITALY. Follow, live on the Internet user's site, the quarter-final of Euro 2022 basketball between France and Italy which is being played this Wednesday, September 14 at 5:15 p.m.

The France - Italy match will start this Wednesday, September 14 at 5:15 p.m. It will take place at the Mercedes-Benz Arena in Berlin.

France-Italy will be broadcast on Canal.

For three games now, Vincent Collet seems to have found his five major and he should renew it for this France - Italy. Here is the probable composition of the Blues: Albicy, Fournier, Tarpey, Yabusele, Gobert.

Opposite Italy should also rely on the same starting five as in their incredible victory against Serbia. Here is the probable composition: Spissu, Tonut, Fontecchio, Polonara, Melli.