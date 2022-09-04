BASKETBALL. France - Hungary: schedules, line-ups... Match info

FRANCE - HUNGARY. Find out all the information about this third Group B match between the French and the Hungarians, which takes place this Sunday, September 4 at 8:30 p.m.

France reassured itself in this group B of Euro basketball 2022 by winning a major success against Lithuania this Saturday (77-73). Carried by an excellent Evan Fournier and his 27 points, the Blues of Vincent Collet made people forget the defeat in the first match against Germany last Thursday (63-76). The France team must confirm this Sunday against Hungary, which is the most affordable team in this group. "From the second part of the first quarter, after our failed start, we felt that collectively, we were mounting pressure, that we were no longer the same team. It is essential to continue like this", declared Vincent Collet after the success against Lithuania.

Opposite, the Hungarians have been in great difficulty since the start of the competition. Beaten twice by Bosnia (95-85) then by Slovenia (103-88), Hungary is almost already back to the wall and must do everything to win against France. The team led by Adam Hanga are currently bottom of Group B which is considered the group of death.

The France - Hungary match will start at 8:30 p.m. It will take place at the Lanxess Arena in Cologne, Germany.

The France-Hungary match will be broadcast on Canal Sport.

Vincent Collet should renew the five major which won against Lithuania in the last match (77-73). Here is the probable starting composition: Fournier - Gobert - Heurtel - Tarpey - Yabusele.

Opposite Stojan Ivkovic's team should also rely on the same starting five as the last meeting. Here is the probable Hungarian starting five: Varadi - Vojvoda - Allen - Benke - Keller.