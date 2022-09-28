BASKETBALL. France - China: time, TV channel... Match info

France-China. Two days after a raging defeat against Serbia, France finds itself at the foot of a wall. In the quarter-finals of the World Cup stands China, an emerging power in world basketball.

Should this be seen as luck, some sign of fate? After its defeat against Serbia two days ago, France knew that it had just scuttled itself and already saw itself in the relentless hands of the Americans, condemned to achieve the impossible with both feet and one arm in the return plane. In the end, fate decided otherwise and instead of the three-time defending champions, Les Bleues inherited China. A lesser evil. "We all had the same reaction after the draw. Even if it will be hard, we were inevitably a little happy and rather reassured. We're not going to lie to each other: it's better to play China", admits Alexia Chartereau. Better but not really a gift either.

Instead of Everest, the interior and its partners see a wall rising in front of it, an opponent with emerging power and who has impressed since the start of the competition. Indeed, in Australia, the Chinese displayed an astonishing collective strength and only experienced defeat against the impregnable Americans (63-77). They are also the best team behind them in the number of points scored (88.8 pts / match on average). A machine to score and suck the ball on the rebound. In this sector, the Chinese have no equivalent, well helped by the presence of Yueri Li (2.00 m) and Xu Han (2.05 m) in the racket. The two middle empire towers and their teammates have averaged 46.6 rebounds since the start of the competition. A major problem for French women in great difficulty in the field and who have not yet managed to find the key to protect their circle, being punished almost every time, especially against Serbia who feasted on second chances offered (44 rebounds including 16 offensive against 25 at Les Bleues, editor's note). "We are refining our game plan. Even if they are large and mobile, it will be necessary to fight for 40 minutes to keep them away from the circle", indicates Toupane. A difficult plan to put in place and perhaps not the best for the Blues . Indeed, their salvation could go through their ability to lead this quarter-final on another field. "In a quarter, it's not the basketball that will prevail but the intentions, the intensity, the energy, and the desire. It's going to be an intense match, emotionally and physically. We will have to hold on as long as possible, (show) mental endurance, stay in touch. It will be played until the end", supports Sarah Michel. The French captain calls for this extra soul which can reverse any situation, even the most unfavorable.

With the injuries and withdrawals of its executives, the band in Toupane had its share of misadventures and nevertheless found the resources to unite and offer a coherent basketball, likely to compete with the world elite. "There are still disappointments but the strength of this team is its ability to quickly move on to the next stage. We tell ourselves that we still have a chance and the opportunity to continue the adventure. This group does not want to stop there", believes the French coach, confident in the ability of his group to react strongly after the Serbian setback. A character forged by the hardships therefore but also by the carelessness of the youth embodied by Rupert and Fauthoux. From the height of her 21 years, the leader fumed two days ago without however seeing any reason to abdicate. "Nobody was expecting us in the quarters with the preparation we had. I think we still have some moves to make. Why not eliminate the United States or China. If we don't believe in it, we won't We won't get there. We have nothing to lose," she said, her eyes dark with rage, pride and determination after the defeat against Serbia. A speech taken up in unison by Sarah Michel. "We have our chance," proclaims the captain of the France team. A chance to be seized because any wall, even that erected by China, reseals a fault and the French have enough weapons and heart to find it.

The Women's Basketball World Cup quarter-final between France and China will take place from 10 a.m. at the Sydney SuperDome in Sydney.

The quarter-final of the Women's Basketball World Cup between France and China will be broadcast live on beIN Sport 1, as well as France 4, in clear.

The ax match between Marine Fauthoux's France and Yueru Li's China will be available for streaming on the MyCanal platforms.

