BASKETBALL. France - Bosnia: schedules, line-ups... Match info

FRANCE - BOSNIA. Discover all the information of this match between France and Bosnia and Herzegovina which counts for the fourth day of group B of this Euro 2022 basketball.

The France team is approaching the round of 16. After having started this Euro 2022 basketball in the wrong direction, the Blues have recovered by making people forget the defeat against Germany (63-76) with two consecutive successes against Lithuania (77-73) then against Hungary (78-74) even if everything is not yet perfect in the game. "Beyond the result and the way, not very glorious this evening (Sunday), it is the behavior that we could have , not up to the task, and the lack of enthusiasm that struck me", lambasted Vincent Collet after the narrow victory against Hungary on Sunday.

If France should show a better face against Bosnia, it is also and above all because the Bosnians are confident and have the same number of points as Vincent Collet's team. In addition, the Balkan selection remains on a flashy success against one of the favorites of the competition, Slovenia this Sunday (97-93).

The France-Bosnia match will start at 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday, September 6. The match will take place at the Lanxess Arena in Cologne.

The France-Bosnia match will be broadcast on Canal Sport 360.

If the last meeting of the Blues was not exceptional, it will have had the merit of giving direction to Vincent Collet when composing his starting five. For this France - Bosnia, he should therefore renew the one who started against Hungary. Here is the probable five of the Blues: Albicy, Fournier, Tarpey, Gobert, Yabusele.

Opposite, Adis Beciragic should also trust the starting five he had lined up against Slovenia. Here are the likely major five: Atic, Hallilovic, Musa, Nurkic, Roberson.