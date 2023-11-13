Barely released, the Xiaomi 13T has already lost half its price for Black Friday

Unveiled and released at the beginning of last October, the Xiaomi 13T is already benefiting from a huge promotion as part of Boulanger's Black Friday. The smartphone almost 50% of its initial price/

Xiaomi hits hard for Black Friday promotions. The manufacturer is displaying one of its latest smartphones available with a big price drop on the Boulanger site. The Xiaomi 13T, released only a few weeks ago at the time of writing, benefits from a drop of almost 46% compared to its initial price.

Launched at 649 euros last October, the Xiaomi 13T benefits from a price drop which displays the smartphone at 449 euros at Boulanger. But that's not all: the brand also offers a trade-in bonus of 100 euros on your old device. You will only have to exchange your old smartphone for your new Xiaomi 13T so that it only costs you 349 euros! Even without this trade-in bonus, the promotion is very interesting since it is a very recent smartphone and well rated in the specialized press.

The Xiaomi 13T is one of the latest phones available from Xiaomi. The latter has a very good camera, a very fast charging speed and good performance considering its base price. In particular, it can replace an old Samsung or Google Pixel phone that is no longer holding up.