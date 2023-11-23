Barely released, the PS5 Slim is already on sale at FNAC during Black Friday!

Sony will have waited until Black Friday, November 24, 2023, to release its new PS5, the famous Slim, in France. And the "thinned" console is already benefiting from a small promotion at FNAC.

Anticipated by many video game aficionados, the release of the PlayStation 5 Slim will therefore have waited until November 24, 2023, Black Friday, just fifteen days after being put on sale in the United States. As announced, the PS5 Slim will be available in some stores this Friday at a price of 549 euros for the Standard Edition and 449 euros for the digital version without Blu-Ray player. These are the same prices as for the classic PS5 excluding promotions.

And if Sony did not want to lower the price of the PS5 Slim during its launch in the middle of Black Friday, some merchants seem to have anticipated the move. This is the case of FNAC which, this Friday, is paying 10% of the price of the console into the loyalty account of its customers if it is purchased with a game or an accessory. A small jackpot credited to the FNAC membership card (you must therefore have one) which will have to be spent between November 24 and 27 on one or more other items from the brand.

While rumors announce a PS6 by 2026 or 2027, the PS5 Slim arrived in France exactly three years after the release of the classic PS5. This new version of Sony's best-selling console offers above all a new silhouette, thinner as its name suggests. It results in a weight loss of more than one kilo. The PS5 Slim Standard Edition weighs 3.2 kilos compared to 4.5 for the original model.

If it is not more efficient than its big sister and offers the same features, the Slim nevertheless has a greater storage capacity - 1 TB compared to 825 GB for the original PS5. Finally, the Blu-Ray disc player, for the Standard version, can, if necessary, be removed more easily (by lifting it) than on the previous version.