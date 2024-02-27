Bardella's departure from the road on floor prices, a reframing of Le Pen?

While the idea has been supported for more than a decade by the RN, Jordan Bardella got embroiled in an astonishing contradiction regarding the establishment of floor prices for farmers. An outing that has difficulty going behind the scenes.

Like an air of confusion in the ranks of the National Rally. The "floor price" project desired by the executive and announced by Emmanuel Macron, with the aim of determining for each sector prices below which agri-food manufacturers will not be able to go down during annual negotiations, continues to grow. to react since the opening of the Agricultural Show, Saturday February 24. Especially since the president of the RN, Jordan Bardella, got bogged down in an unexpected confusion to say the least by giving two contradictory visions of his party on the subject.

Sunday, February 25, Jordan Bardella clearly expressed himself in favor of the establishment of floor prices: "When it comes to voting for floor prices in the National Assembly, there was only one misfortune, that is is that the majority of Emmanuel Macron opposed it,” he indicated on BFMTV. Loud and clear. But this Monday, Marine Le Pen's protégé seemed to have changed his mind on the issue by announcing that he was finally against it: "If you put in place floor prices at the French level, it's a poverty trap because precisely we will turn to the European market" he explained. However, these floor prices have been an integral part of Marine Le Pen's program since 2012.

Before adding: "When in the negotiation there is too significant a distortion in the distribution of the margin between producers, farmers and large industrialists, (it is necessary) that the State and its role as arbiter can intervene and set rules.” So, are we witnessing the first hiccups in the ranks of the RN three months before the European elections? This slight departure from the road could lead to a call to order from the boss. During the group meeting of the National Rally at the Assembly yesterday, Marine Le Pen made a point of recalling her party's favorable position regarding the establishment of floor prices.

The exit of the president of the party was "a clumsiness, an error. Jordan was not careful" indicates an elected RN to Politico. If this boondoggle by Jordan Bardella might have difficulty getting through to some, it is difficult to imagine any sanction for the one who will carry the RN list to the Europeans and who appears to be the real darling of Marine Le Pen.

"I admit I can't understand. I can't explain it. It has to be explained. As soon as there is ambiguity, we must not leave ambiguity" confides a deputy RN at BFMTV. If explanations from Jordan Bardella are not yet in the papers, the clarification could however come from the chef herself, during her visit to the Agricultural Show this Wednesday, February 28.

However, it is clear that in the ranks of the RN, everyone is not kind to the head of the list in the European ballot of the party with the flame. “What I see is that there is one who is ready for the presidential election and another, not yet” continues the elected official in the columns of BFMTV. Still according to information from BFMTV, internally, Grégoire de Fournas and Jean-Philippe Tanguy "recalled the line" of the party, without contradiction, and without being contradicted.