Bardella and Maréchal, the stars of the Europeans?

Six months before the European elections, the heads of the list are preparing to launch their campaign. The far right, led by Jordan Bardella and Marion Maréchal, is at the forefront of French voting intentions.

As party leaders from all sides prepare to launch their campaigns for the European elections, scheduled for June 2024, the far right finds itself at the forefront in the polls. According to the second wave of the electoral survey carried out by Ipsos and Sopra Steria, in partnership with the Sciences Po Political Research Center and Le Monde, far-right lists could total 37% of voting intentions. If the survey was carried out too early to reveal a certain result, it nevertheless shows the lead that the National Rally, in particular, has taken over the other parties. The poll indicates that the RN, led by Jordan Bardella, could obtain 28% of voting intentions compared to only 20% for the Renaissance list. The Reconquest list, led by Marion Maréchal, could send Zemmour deputies to the European Parliament with its 6.5% voting intentions.

The same story, attesting to the growing popularity of far-right personalities, was given with the publication of “The political observatory”, an Elabe barometer for Les Échos, Thursday January 4. The survey shows that Jordan Bardella and Marion Maréchal enjoyed growing popularity. Right-wing and far-right figures who supported the immigration law, adopted before Christmas, gained many points in the polls, particularly among Emmanuel Macron's voters. Thus, Jordan Bardella's popularity rating among the Head of State's voters increased, rising to 24% (6 points) like that of Marine Le Pen (7 points). Whether it is Jordan Bardella or Marion Maréchal, both personalities enjoy a young and extremely present image on the media scene, which could explain the enthusiasm of voters. “Apart from Jordan Bardella and Marion Maréchal, the leading candidates in the European elections tested in this study are little known,” notes the survey.

The other heads actually have more difficulty making an impression on the general public when some have still not been chosen, as in the presidential camp. Several names are in the running among the Macronists, but not all of them speak to the majority of voters like that of the current Secretary General of the Renaissance presidential party and president of the Renew Europe group in the European Parliament, Stéphane Séjourné. They still have six months to make a difference.