Barcelona v Inter: Barça held in check by Inter... the recap of the match

BARCELONA - INTER. FOOTBALL. FC Barcelona (3rd, 4 points) came up against Inter Milan (2nd, 7 points) this Wednesday, October 12. Dembélé (40th) and Lewandowski (82nd, 90th 2) responded to Barella (50th), Martinez (63rd) and Gosens (89th). The qualification for the knockout stages of the Champions League is moving away for the Culés.