Barcelona - Real Madrid: prediction, time, lineups... Classico information

FC Barcelona welcomes Real Madrid in a Classico which promises to be hot between the 3rd in La Liga and the leader of the Spanish Championship. Discover all the information on this always highly anticipated shock.

FC Barcelona welcomes its biggest rival with a lot of confidence in its pocket since the Blaugranas have not lost in official competition since June 4, 2023. Xavi's men are currently 3rd in Liga, two short lengths from their opponents of the day. “We will be 100% in the Clasico,” assured the FC Barcelona technician after the success this week against Chaktior Donetsk in the Champions League (2-1).

For its part, Real Madrid are leader of the Championship but are therefore not safe from losing their throne this weekend. Madrid's last defeat is more recent than its opponent of the day with a setback against neighbor Atlético Madrid on September 24, 2023 (1-3). "Some referees have sometimes harmed us, but you know that I don't have freedom of expression regarding referees. As I said last Saturday, if I say what I think, I will be suspended. I I do not have the freedom to speak, I cannot answer this question", explained Carlo Ancelotti at a press conference, certainly referring to the Negreira affair which particularly affects his opponent of the day. The Classico is therefore already launched.

The Barcelona - Real Madrid match will start at 4:15 p.m. this Saturday, October 28. It will take place at the Lluís Companys Olympic Stadium in Barcelona. The Camp Nou is still under construction.

Bein Sports 1 will broadcast this Classico between FC Barcelona and Real Madrid. Jesus Gil Manzano will be the referee for this match on the 11th day of La Liga.

The only streaming broadcast available to follow this Barcelona - Real Madrid will be on the Canal platform, MyCanal. You must have a subscription to watch the match.

The FC Barcelona infirmary is struggling to empty but some good news could delight Xavi and the Blaugrana fans. Robert Lewandowski could return to the group but should be preserved at kick-off. On the other hand, Jules Koundé, Sergi Roberto and Pedri should not be in the game. The probable line-up of FC Barcelona: Ter Stegen - Cancelo, Araujo, Martinez, Balde - Gavi, Romeu, Gündogan - Yamal, Félix, Torres.

On the Real Madrid side, Thibaut Courtois is still absent as are Eder Militao, Dani Ceballos and Arda Güler. Merengue's probable XI: Kepa - Carvajal, Alaba, Rüdiger, Mendy - Tchouaméni, Valverde, Kroos - Rodrygo, Bellingham, Vinicius Jr.

On sports betting sites, the odds are particularly tight. On Winamax, the Blaugrana are at 2.50, the draw is at 3.70 and the Madrid victory is at 2.70. On Parionssport, the Barcelonans are at 2.55, the draw at 3.55 and the Real victory at 2.40.