Barcelona - Inter: channel, line-ups, predictions... match info

BARCELONA - INTER. FOOTBALL. Victorious over Barça (1-0), last week, Inter Milan (2nd) travels to Catalonia, this Wednesday, October 12, to maintain its lead over FC Barcelona (3rd) in Group C of the Champions League .

Has the time for revenge come for FC Barcelona? Defeated by Giuseppe Meazza (1-0) last Tuesday, Barça have their backs against the wall when they face Inter Milan again. This Wednesday, October 11, the Catalans (3rd, 3 points) need a victory to come back up to the Nerazzurri (2nd, 6 points). In front, Bayern Munich already seems far (1st, 9 points). In a press conference, Xavi sent a strong message to his players before the match against Inter Milan: "We are in an unfavorable situation but we will go for the 3 points, said the manager of FC Barcelona. It's almost Round of 16. It will take courage because we have to win at all costs. We expect to face an Inter team similar to the first leg. We must be ambitious and courageous. There's a lot at stake for us. We want to experience a magical evening at Spotify Camp Nou, in front of our supporters."

In difficulty in the league (7th), Inter Milan regained confidence by defeating FC Barcelona last week. At Camp Nou, Simone Inzaghi already knows that the battle will be tough against the Blagranas: "We will have to play a careful game. Barcelona will cross a lot, we will have to be good at scoring inside the box, programmed the coach from Inter Milan. We expected the risk to be in this group, we can do our best after recovering six points. Ten points could be enough, we face the match as if it were decisive."

For this 4th day of the group stage of the Champions League, this Wednesday, October 12, FC Barcelona receives Inter Milan on the lawn of Camp Nou. The kick-off of this European shock will be given at 9:00 p.m. by the Pole Szymon Marciniak.

As is the case for some C1 posters, this Wednesday, October 12, you will have only one choice to follow the match between FC Barcelona and Inter Milan, counting for the 4th day of the group stage of the Champions League . This clash will be broadcast by beIN Sports. For this, you will have to join beIN Sports 1.

To follow Barcelona - Inter Milan streaming on your smartphone, computer or tablet you will have only one choice. That of subscribing to a 100% digital subscription to beIN Sports Connect which will allow you to follow this match counting for the 4th day of the Champions League live on beIN Sports 1.