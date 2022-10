BARCELONA - INTER. Hooked by Inter Milan this Wednesday, October 12 after a crazy match, Barça is close to elimination.

Not sure that Xavi expected such a course in the Champions League. Rather in shape in the league, Barça is absolutely not on the European scene. After their defeat at Bayern and Inter, the Catalans had to take the 3 points and finally snatched the draw after a crazy match against Inter. As a result, Barça could be eliminated from the race for the round of 16...