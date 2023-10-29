Banking services will become significantly more expensive for many La Banque Postale customers - up to 100%

If you have accounts with La Banque Postale, be careful: you risk paying more bank fees in 2024. Some will even double.

The year 2023 saw a certain respite for La Banque Postale customers, with a freezing of bank rates despite a growing inflation context. However, this truce seems not to have lasted. The establishment's 11 million customers must now expect sometimes drastic increases in bank charges from January 1, 2024.

After a stable 2023, the coming year is gearing up to welcome increases ranging from 2.25% to an incredible 100%. La Banque Postale, often perceived as one of the most accessible on the market, therefore surprises with this new orientation.

However, the increases remain measured for certain offers. Bank cards, for example, are experiencing relatively moderate increases. The Visa Infinite, one of the most luxurious, sees its price increase by 2.25% to €327.20 annually. In comparison, the Visa Classic will see an increase of 5.12%, or a price of €45.20 per year. Bundled offers, also called “packages”, are not left out. The Alliatys package with Visa Classic card will increase by 7.5%, now amounting to €85.20 per year.

However, simple everyday transactions and holding an account will not be spared. Account maintenance fees will see a significant increase of 21%, bringing the annual bill to €20.40. Withdrawing money from a rival bank will also cost more, with an increase of 17.64% per withdrawal, or a rate of €1. Rest assured, the first three withdrawals of the month will remain free.

Furthermore, customers who prefer human contact and make their transfers in branch will see the fees linked to this operation increase by 25%, or a cost of €5.00 per transfer. A similar increase will affect check stoppage fees, with an increase of 24%.

However, it is on certain specific fees that customers should be most surprised. The fixed minimum agios will see its price double, going from €1.50 to €3 per quarter. In addition, the bank seems determined to strengthen its policy regarding overdrafts and payment incidents, with increases of 14.5% for intervention commissions and 8.3% for letters prior to check bounces.

Finally, other fees, such as those related to real estate files, will increase by 66%. As for inheritance processing fees, a 50% increase is planned, bringing their maximum cost to €750.

Faced with these new rates, many La Banque Postale customers will undoubtedly reassess the relevance of their banking choices for the year to come.