Ban on the abaya at school: the father of a high school student in police custody in Clermont-Ferrand for death threats

In Clermont-Ferrand, the father of a high school student who refused to remove her abaya at school was taken into police custody for uttering death threats against the school principal.

The ban on wearing the abaya in schools has given rise to exchanges between students, parents and teaching teams according to the Ministry of National Education. But the discourse has not always been appeased. In Clermont-Ferrand, the father of a high school student wearing an abaya and being refused entry into the establishment was placed in police custody on Thursday September 7, 2023, reports La Montagne. The man is suspected of having made death threats against the principal of the high school where his daughter attends.

The young high school student had already been prevented from entering class on the first day of the school year, Monday September 4, because she refused to remove her abaya. A situation which was repeated three days later. The father who had been received by the principal at the beginning of the week then called the establishment and "allegedly uttered death threats aimed at the principal" "to each of these interlocutors".

It is to apply national directives which prohibit the wearing of the abaya at school that the Clermont-based establishment Ambroise-Brugière refused to let the high school student in. And the threatened principal received the support of the rectorate of the Clermont-Ferrand academy, but also that of the Minister of Education Gabriel Attal, who telephoned him Thursday afternoon. National Education has also filed a complaint. The minister could speak on this matter as part of a trip this Friday to the Rhône, according to France Bleu Pays d'Auvergne.

Laurent Wauquiez, president of the Auvergne Rhône-Alpes region also spoke and gave his support to the high school principal. He said he was "committed to ensuring that the decision to ban the abaya is applied" and insisted on "the interest of the security teams that we have created for this start of the school year. We are going to deploy one to the high school Brugière, in order to bring calm and security."