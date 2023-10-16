Ballon d’Or 2023: already a leak? Winner announced!

A few days before the official Ballon d'Or ceremony, the winner could already be known.

On October 30 at the Chatelet theater in Paris, Karim Benzema, winner in 2022, will officially know his successor. According to information from Sport, a Spanish newspaper, Lionel Messi should be crowned an 8th time, notably ahead of Kylian Mbappé once again. Despite a rather average season in Paris, Pulga won the best trophy of his career with the World Cup in Qatar, beating the French team of Mbappé and Griezmann in the final. He should therefore logically win the trophy, he who is already the most successful player with 7 trophies, ahead of Cristiano Ronaldo, who has five.

Among the French named, we find the 2022 Ballon d'Or, Karim Benzema, but also Kylian Mbappé, Antoine Griezmann and Randal Kolo Muani. Karim Benzema should, however, give up his trophy after a more complicated season individually and collectively with Real Madrid (semi-finalist in the Champions League and second in the championship), before his departure to Saudi Arabia for Al-Ittihad. Kylian Mbappé, who left his mark on the World Cup with his unfortunate hat-trick in the final, can on the other hand more claim to be on the podium for this Ballon d'Or. However, it seems that the favorites for the moment are the Norwegian Erling Haaland, who has a string of victories with Manchester City (Champions League, Premier League, FA Cup) and goals... 52 in 53 games, but also Lionel Messi, after his World Cup victory with Argentina. Neymar and Cristiano Ronaldo are not among those selected. Here is the list of nominees for the 2023 Ballon d’Or:

The 30 nominees for the women's Ballon d'Or were also revealed on Wednesday September 6, 2023. Among them, only two French women, compared to four during the previous edition. These are Kadidiatou Diani, freshly arrived from PSG to OL, and the essential Wendie Renard. But the favorite to win this prestigious award remains Aitana Bonmati, who recently guided Spain to their historic World Cup title after achieving the treble with FC Barcelona (Champions League, Liga F, Spanish Super Cup). . Note that the Spaniards Alba Redondo, Olga Carmona and Salma Paralluelo also have every chance. Here is the list of nominees for the 2023 Ballon d’Or:

Karim Benzema was crowned Ballon d'Or 2022 and becomes the 5th French player in history to win the title after Papin, Zidane, Platini and Kopa, here is the complete ranking:

Alexia Putellas, the FC Barcelona player, was crowned for the second consecutive time in 2022. She is the first in history to obtain such a consecration. "It's magical! With the first one I discovered what the Ballon d'Or was. Having it again today makes me unique. The objective now is to get back in shape, to get back up to speed, or even better because I don't want to say goodbye to all that" she explained during the ceremony. Classification :

The 2023 Ballon d'Or ceremony should crown one of the architects of the next World Cup, a key moment of the 2022-2023 season. The trophy should once again be presented at the Théâtre du Chatelet on October 30.