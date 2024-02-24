Bad weather: a department on flood alert, heavy rain this week

The Deux-Sèvres department once again went into orange rain-flood alert on Sunday February 25. The south of France should also experience some bad weather at the start of the week.

Météo France has once again placed the Deux-Sèvres department on orange rain-flood alert, Sunday February 25, since 10 a.m. Vigilance was lifted on Friday, but the weather forecast service fears potentially “damaging” overflows for the river, the Sièvre Niortaise, and in particular during the night from Sunday to Monday February 26. Météo France announces that “a new rainy wave is arriving from the Atlantic coast”, with “significant accumulations expected in particular in the Seudre and Seugne basins”. “Light to moderate precipitation over the region” is expected to persist through the day Monday. “This rain will once again cause the watercourses to react,” explains the weather forecast service, which warns of potential “locally damaging overflows that may be observed on the Sèvre-Niortaise upstream.”

The Sèvre should return to its Friday level at 135 cubic meters per second on Monday morning. In Niort, a potential cumulative precipitation of 50 mm in 48 hours is expected, according to information from the City delivered during a situation update sent late Sunday morning. “Residents are urged to be careful, to respect the signs and not to approach the banks,” warned the City.

The south of France should also experience some bad weather at the start of the week. After the passage of storm Louis which caused thousands of power cuts, the weather will remain unstable from Sunday. Light rain is expected north of the Loire and could be heavier in the South-West and west of the Pyrenees in particular. The bad weather will not be of the same magnitude as Storm Louis but the depression will cause rain across the country. “This depression brings up very humid air from the Mediterranean with an episode of bad weather in the South-East as far as Corsica,” explains La Chaîne Météo. The situation should improve from Tuesday, except in the Alps, the Pyrenees and the Mediterranean basin where the rains will still be heavy.