Back-to-school bonus: what ceiling should not be exceeded?

BACK-TO-SCHOOL ALLOWANCE 2022. The second payment of the back-to-school bonus will take place at the beginning of September. To take advantage of this, you must not exceed a certain income ceiling.

[Updated August 23, 2022 at 8:18 a.m.] The back-to-school allowance has been paid since Tuesday, August 16, 2022. But this year, a little novelty has come to enhance the system. Indeed, a "bonus" will be paid at the beginning of September. This small supplement actually corresponds to the increase in social minima on the part of the government, a maneuver included in the purchasing power bill. This 4% increase represents a net amount of 15 euros to 16.50 euros, which is added to the amount collected in mid-August. As a reminder, the back-to-school bonus is issued according to the age of your children (from 6 to 18 years old) and in relation to your income. You must not exceed a certain ceiling, otherwise the bonus will not be granted to you. Here are the limits not to be exceeded in 2022:

To benefit from the CAF back-to-school allowance, you must meet a certain number of conditions. Linternaute.com summarizes them in three key points:

If you do not meet the income conditions for the back-to-school allowance, i.e. your resources slightly exceed the ceilings set out above, the Caf may pay part of the back-to-school bonus. This is called a differential back-to-school allowance. The Caf can agree to pay the back-to-school allowance, provided that the resources are lower "to the accumulation between the ceiling of the ARS and the amount of this aid for the child", we were told in 2021. In this case, the home therefore only receives part of this financial assistance.

To benefit from the back-to-school allowance, the household's resources must not exceed a ceiling. The CAF does not study the income of the current year, but those dating back two years, depending on your family situation on July 31. Here is the scale that will apply in this year 2022, and based on your income for the year 2020:

As a reminder, the amount of the ARS was increased by 4% this year as part of the purchasing power law, a measure announced this summer after a first increase of more than 1% recorded in the spring. This increase in the back-to-school bonus will represent an additional gain of 15 euros for the case of a child aged 6 to 10, the ARS going from 376.98 euros for a child between 6 and 10 years old or younger, but making its entry into CP at 392.05 euros. The government has in fact included the back-to-school allowance in the project for the revaluation of social benefits contained in the purchasing power law. Adopted on August 3, 2022 by the deputies of the National Assembly, this point led to a 4% increase in the amount of the back-to-school allowance. Thus, the 2022 back-to-school bonus will amount to:

This year, the back-to-school allowance will be paid to beneficiaries in mid-August, as usual. The official payment date has been confirmed by the government through the Ministry of Solidarity: Tuesday, August 16, 2022. This back-to-school bonus is paid automatically to eligible households registered with CAF. If you are not registered with the CAF, you must however provide a file via the online forms available on the CAF website or go to your family allowance fund.

The steps to apply for a back-to-school allowance depend on your situation and the age of your child. In some cases, you do not have to take any prior steps, the Caf takes care of the payment automatically. Here are situations that may arise:

For adolescents aged 16 to 18, only a sworn statement ensuring that the child is well educated is sufficient. “The Caf will contact you in July by email or post to invite you to take this step”, we explain on the dedicated page of the Family Allowance Fund.