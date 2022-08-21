Back-to-school bonus: what are the conditions for receiving the allowance?

2022 BACK TO SCHOOL ALLOWANCE. Three main conditions must be met to obtain the back-to-school bonus. Date, amount, ceiling... Know everything.

[Updated August 22, 2022 at 8:21 a.m.] The back-to-school allowance was paid on Tuesday August 16 for this year 2022. As every year, this bonus is allocated to parents according to the composition of the household, and their respective income. The objective, to allow low-income families to be able to make all the necessary purchases for their children in terms of supplies before the start of the school year, whether at school, college or high school. And this year 2022 marks the arrival of a little novelty, the back-to-school bonus is paid in two instalments. Indeed, the first burst of payment has already taken place, and a "bonus" of 4% will occur at the beginning of September. It corresponds to the increase in all social minima desired by the government within the framework of the purchasing power bill, widely adopted before Parliament. The amount of this supplement should be between 15 and 16.50 euros for each beneficiary of the back-to-school allowance. A significant plus in these times of galloping inflation (6.1% in July over one year).

But then, a question persists, how to claim this back-to-school bonus and get it? In reality, three main conditions condition its payment. Here they are: First of all, your income must not exceed a certain ceiling (read below). Then, your child must be between 6 and 18 years old. Finally, the child must be enrolled in a public or private educational establishment. If the instruction takes place at home, it is missed. If your income slightly exceeds the authorized ceiling, the CAF may agree to pay you part of the bonus, this is the differential back-to-school allowance. Amounts, ceilings... All the additional information concerning the back-to-school bonus is available just below in our dedicated article.

This year, the back-to-school allowance will be paid to beneficiaries in mid-August, as usual. The official payment date has been confirmed by the government through the Ministry of Solidarity: Tuesday, August 16, 2022. This back-to-school bonus is paid automatically to eligible households registered with CAF. If you are not registered with the CAF, you must however provide a file via the online forms available on the CAF website or go to your family allowance fund.

To benefit from the CAF back-to-school allowance, you must meet a certain number of conditions. Linternaute.com summarizes them in three key points:

If you do not meet the income conditions for the back-to-school allowance, i.e. your resources slightly exceed the ceilings set out above, the Caf may pay part of the back-to-school bonus. This is called a differential back-to-school allowance. The Caf can agree to pay the back-to-school allowance, provided that the resources are lower "to the accumulation between the ceiling of the ARS and the amount of this aid for the child", we were told in 2021. In this case, the home therefore only receives part of this financial assistance.

The steps to apply for a back-to-school allowance depend on your situation and the age of your child. In some cases, you do not have to take any prior steps, the Caf takes care of the payment automatically. Here are situations that may arise:

For adolescents aged 16 to 18, only a sworn statement ensuring that the child is well educated is sufficient. “The Caf will contact you in July by email or post to invite you to take this step”, we explain on the dedicated page of the Family Allowance Fund.

As a reminder, the amount of the ARS was increased by 4% this year as part of the purchasing power law, a measure announced this summer after a first increase of more than 1% recorded in the spring. This increase in the back-to-school bonus will represent an additional gain of 15 euros for the case of a child aged 6 to 10, the ARS going from 376.98 euros for a child between 6 and 10 years old or younger, but making its entry into CP at 392.05 euros. The government has in fact included the back-to-school allowance in the project for the revaluation of social benefits contained in the purchasing power law. Adopted on August 3, 2022 by the deputies of the National Assembly, this point led to a 4% increase in the amount of the back-to-school allowance. Thus, the 2022 back-to-school bonus will amount to:

To benefit from the back-to-school allowance, the household's resources must not exceed a ceiling. The CAF does not study the income of the current year, but those dating back two years, depending on your family situation on July 31. Here is the scale that will apply in this year 2022, and based on your income for the year 2020: