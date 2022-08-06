Back-to-school allowance: when will it be paid? How much in 2022?

2022 BACK TO SCHOOL ALLOWANCE. Less than a month before the start of the new school year, the 2022 school allowance will soon be paid in mainland France. When will it be paid? What is its amount? Here's what you need to know.

[Updated August 6, 2022 at 7:56 p.m.] At the beginning of August, the start of the new school year, which will take place on Thursday September 1, is already present in some heads, when the students have passed half their time. summer rest. This time of year can be difficult for some families, especially with the purchase of school supplies and equipment related to the return to class, such as new clothes for example. With inflation, many people will be more vigilant when shopping for back to school. Indeed, with the increase in the cost of energy, linked to the war in Ukraine, the price of paper will rise. This increase would be between 20% and 25% and will be passed on to the prices of notebooks and copies, which are essential for pupils.

In order to help the most modest households, the State pays, via the Family allowance fund, a back-to-school allowance (ARS). Good news for the year 2022, as part of the purchasing power law, the amount of this allowance has been increased by 4% compared to 2021. This year, the allowance will be paid on August 16 in metropolitan France, in the West Indies and Guyana, indicates the government. People residing in Reunion or Mayotte received it on August 2, 2022, because their school calendar is different. Indeed, the resumption of classes takes place two weeks earlier than in mainland France.

The back-to-school allowance is paid now in certain areas of France. At this stage, only two are concerned: Mayotte and Reunion. However, in accordance with previous years, it is in mid-August that the beneficiaries of this aid settled everywhere else in France will see the payment made. The Ministry of Solidarity has indicated that it will be paid from Monday August 16, 2022.

Contained in article 4 of the law, the point was adopted on August 3, 2022 by the National Assembly. Like other social benefits, the back-to-school allowance will see its amount increased by 4% this year, in addition to the 1.8% already taken into account. This increase will represent an additional gain of 15 euros for the case of a child aged 6 to 10, the ARS going from 376.98 euros for a child between 6 and 10 years old or younger, but entering CP at €392.05. The other age groups are obviously also affected by this increase (see the amounts).

The amounts of the back-to-school allowance differ according to the age of the child. Three amounts corresponding to three age brackets have been defined by CAF. Each year, they are subject to revaluation. Here is the one that has been recorded for this start of the 2022 school year (official amount present on the service-public.fr website):

The government then included the back-to-school allowance in the plan to increase social benefits contained in the purchasing power law. Adopted on August 3, 2022 by the deputies of the National Assembly, this point led to a 4% increase in the amount of the back-to-school allowance. Thus, the ARS will amount to:

To benefit from the CAF back-to-school allowance, you must meet a certain number of conditions. Linternaute.com summarizes them in three key points:

If you do not meet the income conditions for the back-to-school allowance, i.e. your resources slightly exceed the ceilings set out above, the Caf may pay part of the back-to-school bonus. This is called a differential back-to-school allowance. The Caf can agree to pay the back-to-school allowance, provided that the resources are lower "to the accumulation between the ceiling of the ARS and the amount of this aid for the child", we were told in 2021. In this case, the home only receives part of this financial assistance.

To benefit from the back-to-school allowance, the household's resources must not exceed a ceiling. The CAF does not study the income of the current year, but those dating back two years, depending on your family situation on July 31. Here is the scale that will apply in this year 2022, and based on your income for the year 2020:

The steps to apply for a back-to-school allowance depend on your situation and the age of your child. In some cases, you do not have to take any prior steps, the Caf takes care of the payment automatically. Here are situations that may arise:

The back-to-school allowance concerns families whose children are between the ages of 6 and 18. "Thus, for the start of the 2022 school year, the child must be born between September 16, 2004 and December 31, 2016 (inclusive)", specifies the public service on its website. You cannot receive the back-to-school allowance if your child is over 18 and still in high school. You will then have to turn to the high school scholarship if you have not already done so. Same story if your child is in nursery school: you are not entitled to the back-to-school allowance.

Your child is between the ages of 6 and 18, you meet the conditions mentioned above, but you are separated from the father or mother of your child? The back-to-school allowance cannot be shared between the two parents. Financial aid is granted to the first of them who applies to the Caf, and in full, for the coming school year. It is therefore paid, as for any recipient, in mid-August. If there is no joint custody, the start-up bonus is granted to the parent with whom the child lives during the week. The other parent cannot receive the aid.

The website of the Caisse centrale de la Mutualité sociale agricole (MSA) provides access to a simulator, here. You must indicate the amount of your household income, as well as the number of dependent children and their respective dates of birth. You will then obtain an estimate of the amount of your back-to-school allowance.