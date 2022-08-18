Back-to-school allowance: when is the second payment due?

BACK-TO-SCHOOL ALLOWANCE 2022. This year, the back-to-school bonus is paid in two instalments with the appearance of a bonus. How many ? When ? Why ? Know everything.

[Updated August 18, 2022 at 11:09 a.m.] The arrival of September marks, as every year, the payment of the back-to-school allowance. In 2022, a novelty and not the least is appearing, a bonus! Indeed, the back-to-school bonus is paid in two instalments this year, a first payment made on August 16, which extends until the end of the week due to the banking delays specific to each establishment. And a second, linked to the 4% increase in social benefits decided by the government, in order to fight against the galloping inflation observed in recent months (6.1% in July over one year). The gain is estimated between 15 and 16.50 euros depending on the composition of your household. This second installment is due in early September.

On Wednesday August 17, a bill was tabled by part of the group Les Républicains (LR) in the National Assembly, concerning this famous back-to-school bonus, still subject to strong disputes, especially on the right. The wish of the LR camp: a payment from the ARS in the form of a back-to-school voucher, which can be used freely. A proposal going so far as to offer the back-to-school allowance in kind. A proposal that sparked a wave of indignation on the left, and within the government. "The back-to-school allowance is useful and fair! It's a great help for 3 million families to finance children's supplies and meet back-to-school expenses. Let's stop the stigma." said government spokesman Olivier Véran in a tweet.

This year, the back-to-school allowance will be paid to beneficiaries in mid-August, as usual. The official payment date has been confirmed by the government through the Ministry of Solidarity: Tuesday, August 16, 2022. This back-to-school bonus is paid automatically to eligible households registered with CAF. If you are not registered with the CAF, you must however provide a file via the online forms available on the CAF website or go to your family allowance fund.

To benefit from the CAF back-to-school allowance, you must meet a certain number of conditions. Linternaute.com summarizes them in three key points:

If you do not meet the income conditions for the back-to-school allowance, i.e. your resources slightly exceed the ceilings set out above, the Caf may pay part of the back-to-school bonus. This is called a differential back-to-school allowance. The Caf can agree to pay the back-to-school allowance, provided that the resources are lower "to the accumulation between the ceiling of the ARS and the amount of this aid for the child", we were told in 2021. In this case, the home therefore only receives part of this financial assistance.

As a reminder, the amount of the ARS was increased by 4% this year as part of the purchasing power law, a measure announced this summer after a first increase of more than 1% recorded in the spring. This increase in the back-to-school bonus will represent an additional gain of 15 euros for the case of a child aged 6 to 10, the ARS going from 376.98 euros for a child between 6 and 10 years old or younger, but making its entry into CP at 392.05 euros. The government has in fact included the back-to-school allowance in the project for the revaluation of social benefits contained in the purchasing power law. Adopted on August 3, 2022 by the deputies of the National Assembly, this point led to a 4% increase in the amount of the back-to-school allowance. Thus, the 2022 back-to-school bonus will amount to:

To benefit from the back-to-school allowance, the household's resources must not exceed a ceiling. The CAF does not study the income of the current year, but those dating back two years, depending on your family situation on July 31. Here is the scale that will apply in this year 2022, and based on your income for the year 2020:

The steps to apply for a back-to-school allowance depend on your situation and the age of your child. In some cases, you do not have to take any prior steps, the Caf takes care of the payment automatically. Here are situations that may arise:

For adolescents aged 16 to 18, only a sworn statement ensuring that the child is well educated is sufficient. “The Caf will contact you in July by email or post to invite you to take this step”, we explain on the dedicated page of the Family Allowance Fund.

The family of a child in apprenticeship can claim the ARS, only if this child is at least 18 years old and if his remuneration does not exceed the ceiling of 55% of the Smic for 169 hours. In reality, the child concerned must be of legal age on September 16, 2022, the date of payment of the back-to-school allowance.