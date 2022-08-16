Back-to-school allowance: what are the conditions for receiving the back-to-school bonus?

2022 BACK-TO-SCHOOL ALLOWANCE. The back-to-school bonus has been paid since Tuesday, August 16 to all beneficiaries. How to get it? How much? What specific date for the "bonus"? We tell you everything.

[Updated August 17, 2022 at 8:37 a.m.] The 2022 back-to-school bonus payment has begun! Indeed, since this Tuesday, September 16, the beneficiaries of the back-to-school bonus benefit from a boost, as every year at the same time, to enable them to make purchases related to school supplies for their children, schoolchildren, college or high school students. This back-to-school allowance (ARS) is awarded according to very specific criteria and its amount varies according to the age of your child. Your household is also required not to exceed a certain ceiling of resources if it wishes to benefit from the back-to-school allowance.

You should also know that this year, this bonus will be paid in two instalments! This is the small subtlety of this year 2022, a bonus will supplement the basic amount, linked to the 4% increase in social benefits decided by the government, in order to fight against the galloping inflation observed in recent months (6 .1% in July over one year). The gain is estimated between 15 and 16.50 euros depending on the composition of your household. This year, nearly 3 million households are affected by this back-to-school bonus. Obtaining the allowance, amount increased in 2022, resource ceiling... Here is what you need to know about the back-to-school allowance.

This year, the back-to-school allowance will be paid to beneficiaries in mid-August, as usual. The official payment date has been confirmed by the government through the Ministry of Solidarity: Tuesday, August 16, 2022. This back-to-school bonus is paid automatically to eligible households registered with CAF. If you are not registered with the CAF, you must however provide a file via the online forms available on the CAF website or go to your family allowance fund.

To benefit from the CAF back-to-school allowance, you must meet a certain number of conditions. Linternaute.com summarizes them in three key points:

If you do not meet the income conditions for the back-to-school allowance, i.e. your resources slightly exceed the ceilings set out above, the Caf may pay part of the back-to-school bonus. This is called a differential back-to-school allowance. The Caf can agree to pay the back-to-school allowance, provided that the resources are lower "to the accumulation between the ceiling of the ARS and the amount of this aid for the child", we were told in 2021. In this case, the home only receives part of this financial assistance.

As a reminder, the amount of the ARS was increased by 4% this year as part of the purchasing power law, a measure announced this summer after a first increase of more than 1% recorded in the spring. This increase in the back-to-school bonus will represent an additional gain of 15 euros for the case of a child aged 6 to 10, the ARS going from 376.98 euros for a child between 6 and 10 years old or younger, but making its entry into CP at 392.05 euros. The government has in fact included the back-to-school allowance in the project for the revaluation of social benefits contained in the purchasing power law. Adopted on August 3, 2022 by the deputies of the National Assembly, this point led to a 4% increase in the amount of the back-to-school allowance. Thus, the 2022 back-to-school bonus will amount to:

To benefit from the back-to-school allowance, the household's resources must not exceed a ceiling. The CAF does not study the income of the current year, but those dating back two years, depending on your family situation on July 31. Here is the scale that will apply in this year 2022, and based on your income for the year 2020:

The steps to apply for a back-to-school allowance depend on your situation and the age of your child. In some cases, you do not have to take any prior steps, the Caf takes care of the payment automatically. Here are situations that may arise:

For adolescents aged 16 to 18, only a sworn statement ensuring that the child is well educated is sufficient. “The Caf will contact you in July by email or post to invite you to take this step”, we explain on the dedicated page of the Family Allowance Fund.

The family of a child in apprenticeship can claim the ARS, only if this child is at least 18 years old and if his remuneration does not exceed the ceiling of 55% of the Smic for 169 hours. In reality, the child concerned must be of legal age on September 16, 2022, the date of payment of the back-to-school allowance.